11/29/2021 at 22:26 CET

Xavier Peris / Marcos Ollés

A man who was to be tried today for raping his stepdaughter on a regular basis over six years he was found dead at his home in Marratxí last Sunday. All the evidence collected so far by the Civil Guard and forensic doctors indicate that the suspect committed suicide. The prosecution demanded for him a sentence of twelve years in prison for forcing the minor to have sexual relations of all kinds when she was between 8 and 14 years. The suspect was arrested a few years ago for these events, but was at large.

The body of the 55-year-old man was found by his partner on Sunday around eleven in the morning at his home in Marratxí, according to police sources. Health services they could only certify the death, which was communicated to the court of instruction number 2 of Palma, which was on guard duty.

Agents of the Judicial Police of the Civil Guard and a judicial commission went to the property to carry out an inspection. The forensic doctor did not see signs of violence and the intervention of other people was immediately ruled out. Several indications collected at the scene pointed to the fact that the man had died due to the ingestion of a large number of drugs. The autopsy performed today at the Palma Institute of Legal Medicine endorsed this hypothesis, although it will be necessary to carry out toxicological analysis to certify it, as explained by other sources familiar with the case.

The deceased was summoned this Monday at the Provincial Court of Palma to be tried by a serious case of sexual abuse. The prosecution maintained that between 2010 and 2016 he subjected the daughter of his sentimental partner to all kinds of sexual abuse and demanded a 12-year prison sentence.

The public prosecutor’s office reported in its brief of provisional conclusions that the defendant began to grope the victim when she was eight years old. The abuse worsened over time and the man ended up forcing the girl to have full sexual relations. The violations were committed both in the defendant’s vehicle and in the different homes where the family resided.

The accusation claimed that there was no record of the use of violence or intimidation by the suspect, who continually made gifts to the victim to ensure that he did not tell anything to other people.

But the facts ended up coming to light and in 2018 the man was arrested and interrogated, although he was released the following day. An investigating court in Palma initiated a judicial procedure and in the following years carried out various investigative procedures. Once the investigations were completed, the magistrate considered that there were sufficient evidence to prosecute the suspect for a continuing crime of sexual abuse with carnal access and the prosecution presented its provisional conclusions last March. In addition to the 12-year prison sentence, he demanded compensation of 24,000 euros for the victim and a restraining order prohibiting him from approaching or communicating with her for 10 years.

The case was referred to the second section of the Provincial Court of Palma, which planned to judge the case for three days, between Monday and Wednesday of this week. The court was informed first thing in the morning of this Monday of the death of the defendant and suspended the oral hearing. The case will be shelved after the death of the accused.