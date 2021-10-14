We have good news and bad news: the good news is that there is less than a year left until the premiere of Amazon’s ‘Lord of the Rings’ series; the bad thing is that There is almost a year left for the premiere of the series of ‘The Lord of the Rings’ of Amazon. Yes, a few months ago Prime Video announced the release date of this blockbuster whose pilot episodes were directed by JA Bayona, and this return to Middle-earth will not happen until September 2, 2022.

While we wait, little by little we learn a little more about this adaptation of JRR Tolkien’s writings that will be a prequel to ‘The Lord of the Rings’ and explore the first ascent of Sauron and the last days of Númenor based on ‘The Silmarillion’. The last details come to us thanks to an interview by Lenny Henry on a BBC Radio 4 program (via Bleeding Cool).

Henry is an actor, comedian, singer, television host and writer, as well as the co-founder of Comic Relief, the British NGO that raises funds with comedy shows. He has appeared on series such as ‘Broadchurch’ and ‘Doctor Who’ and is the creator of ‘The Lenny Henry Show’, a sketch show and a sit-com for a couple of seasons. In the cinema, he has mostly worked dubbing animated films. In the series of ‘The Lord of the Rings’ He plays a Hobbit, and himself, a black actor, has explained that in this new adaptation we will see more diverse mediums than those shown in Peter Jackson’s trilogies.

“For the last two years I have been working on ‘The Lord of the Rings’ and it is something extraordinary, it is the biggest television series I have ever done, in terms of money and personnel. Literally a hundred people on the set watching you and trying to imagine what you look like measuring 1.20 meters … “, he joked. He then went on to explain that in Tolkien’s work there were black Hobbits, referring to the branch of the Hairy, described by Tolkien as beings with dark skin, a small body and a hairless face.

It must be explained that the Hobbits are divided into three branches, being in reality the Hairs are the best known and most numerous. The Baggins, for example, are hairy. This branch was the first to migrate to Eriador, one of the largest regions of Middle-earth where Men, Elves, and Dwarves, as well as Hobbits, inhabit. In this terrain is the Shire, where the Hobbits settled during the Second Age.

The Hairy had a lot to do with the Dwarves in ancient times. In the Third Age they ended up settling in the town of Bree (where the El Póney Pisador inn is located, which movie fans will remember because it is where Frodo and the others meet Aragorn). The other branches of the Hobbits, less numerous, are the Albos, with light skin and hair and taller and thinner and chosen as leaders by the other branches, and the Strong, with a more solid body constitution, with larger and larger hands and feet. with some beard.

Indigenous and multi-cultural hobbits

“I’m a black hobbit, it’s great,” says Henry, explaining that the series will show “the early days of the Shire.” “We are an indigenous population of Pelosos, we are Hobbits but they call us Pelosos, we are multi-culturalWe are a tribe, not a race, so we are black, Asian and brown, there are even Maori types in there. “

According to the actor, it will take “at least 10 years to tell the story” of this series of ‘The Lord of the Rings’, whose story about the rise of evil will have resonances with the current real world. What’s more, advances that “there is a very strong female presence, there will be heroines in this evocation of history”.

Well that, there are only a little less than 11 months to see it. We count the days. On the other hand, Amazon has decided to move the second season, which will be shot next year, to the United Kingdom, leaving the natural setting of the saga, New Zealand, for economic reasons.

