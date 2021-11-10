11/10/2021 at 17:35 CET

A new space telescope will enhance the search for planets located in the vicinity of the Solar System with conditions similar to Earth: it will be called the Large Ultraviolet Optical Infrared Surveyor (LUVOIR) and the work of the Hubble and James Webb telescopes will continue. It will launch in 2039 and will be powerful enough to find approximately 100 Earth-like exoplanets, which can then be observed in detail for evidence of life beyond our Solar System.

The Earth-like planets orbiting other stars are enormously difficult to detect, and their detection is beyond the capabilities of currently planned space missions. New technologies are required to advance in this field, and everything indicates that a space telescope could be the key to observing with new eyes the space near the Solar System, where it is believed that there are greater possibilities of finding exoplanets with these characteristics.

A unique technology

LUVOIR It will be designed to observe targets in the ultraviolet, visible and infrared spectrum. In this way, it will combine the ability to observe in the ultraviolet range with obtaining high-contrast images, especially required for the observation of exoplanets. Thanks to this, astronomers will have more and better tools to evaluate the environments with the greatest potential when finding exoplanets with habitable conditions.

The project of new space telescope is currently being analyzed as part of the Decadal Survey on Astronomy and Astrophysics 2020, a report written by an influential panel of astrophysicists and astronomers. Specialists are working to provide the necessary scientific backing for a major new space observatory, among other ambitious projects. According to a press release, some experts believe that the LUVOIR telescope will be able to bring us closer to solving the great enigma around whether or not we are alone in the universe.

The powerful telescope will have the ability to detect the vast disks of galaxies and the surrounding environment, as well as being able to characterize the atmosphere of a large number of Earth-like exoplanets. The systematic study of giant exoplanets will also be devoted to observing trans-Neptunian objects in the Solar System, among other purposes.

It is also worth noting that LUVOIR has been designed to measure in detail the atmospheric composition, surface properties, and certain variations in radiation on exoplanets, which can be generated by certain atmospheric patterns. Scientists believe that the new space telescope will be able to obtain observations of statistically significant samples in the wide field of the exoplanets, leading to the completion of the first study on the probability of life emergence in areas near the Solar System.

Also moons and comets

As if all this were not enough, in a mission that would last at least 10 years, the revolutionary space telescope would also obtain images of great sensitivity and resolution in the far ultraviolet spectrum, managing to capture phenomena such as water jets from icy moons, such as Europa, one of the natural satellites of Jupiter. It could also study some processes related to comets, which would expand the knowledge about their behavior.

However, his great objective will be to unravel the mysteries around the exoplanets, which by presenting similarities in size and composition with the Earth could have more favorable conditions for life. For example, Proxima Centauri b is the closest potentially habitable exoplanet of this type to Earth currently known: it is located only 4.23 light-years from our planet. It is believed that many similar worlds may exist in the sector contiguous to the Solar System, with great possibilities of being habitable.

Photo– Artist’s impression of what the LUVOIR telescope might look like once it is operational. Credit: NASA / GSFC.