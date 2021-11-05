11/04/2021 at 21:31 CET

You have just read how the last game broke the streak, but the Whites have never linked two games with defeat in LaLiga history against Rayo Vallecano. In addition, at home, Real Madrid have only lost one of 18 games to their next rival in LaLiga, it was in 1996.

Recent trends

If we remember, Real Madrid have drawn their last two home games in domestic competition. The two with a 0-0, against Villarreal and Osasuna. Again, with this match they can match or exceed a historic streak. Since 1969 they have not drawn three games in a row at home. And they have never drawn three times in a row at zero.

For its part, Rayo Vallecano has only won one of its last 15 away matches in LaLiga, it was in September against Athletic.

Game and data analysis

Real Madrid and Atlético are the LaLiga teams that have scored the most goals after a counterattack this season, four. It is striking to see that each of them has been scored by a different player (Vinícius, Benzema, David Alaba and Lucas Vázquez).

Success. They will face two of the three teams in the competition with the highest percentage of success on goal this season, Real Madrid (14.5%) and Rayo Vallecano (13%). Together with Valencia (13%).

Own names

Falcao has scored two goals in two of his three games against Real Madrid in LaLiga. But he failed to score on his only visit to the Santiago Bernabéu in the competition.

Benzema, plugged in to Rayo. He has scored eight goals in nine games against Rayo Vallecano in domestic competition. Including a hat-trick in the 10-2 win in 2015.

Iraola, in search of a historical fact

Andoni Iraola could become the second coach in the history of Rayo Vallecano to beat Barcelona and Real Madrid, after Héctor Núñez in the 1977/78 season.

Combipartite: More than 2.5 goals [1.5] + 1st part more than 0.5 [1.22] + To score both teams [1.65] + Goal on both sides [1.42]= [2.11]

