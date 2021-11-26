11/26/2021 at 17:53 CET

An ancient Chinese culture collapsed due to an intense process of climate change 5,000 years ago: Known as China’s Stone Age Venice, the Liangzhu culture in eastern China is one of the most important testimonies of advanced early Chinese civilization. Now, a new geological study by an international group of researchers has found that it abruptly disappeared due to massive floods, triggered by abnormally heavy monsoon rains.

Considered one of the first examples of highly developed communities based on a water infrastructure, Liangzhu it had a complex system of canals. However, as the ruins of the central city of this culture were discovered late, it was underestimated in its historical importance. In recent years, the archaeological site has been put in value and is now considered a well-preserved record of this Chinese civilization, leading to Liangzhu being declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2019.

The secret hidden in the caves

The sudden collapse of this advanced culture has been a historic subject of debate. According to a press release from the University of Innsbruck, one of the academic centers that was part of the research, the excavations carried out and the analysis of samples allowed to conclude that Liangzhu collapsed due to massive flooding, which destroyed the city and caused the exodus of the people who inhabited it. The conclusions of the specialists can be found in a study published in the journal Science Advances.

According to scientists, caves and its deposits may become one of the most important climatic archives in existence. From the recovered elements and the study of the details found, it is possible to reconstruct the existing climatic conditions over the caves even more than 100,000 years in the past. To unravel the mystery surrounding the Liangzhu culture and its disappearance, the researchers worked in caves located southwest of the archaeological site.

The stalagmite data that were analyzed clearly show that between 4,345 and 4,324 years ago the region suffered a period of extremely heavy rainfall. Carbon isotope records confirmed this, while precise dating was done through uranium-thorium analysis. With this information, the specialists focused on the environmental hypothesis: the total absence of evidence of human causes, such as war conflicts, made this idea even more potent.

The water washed away everything

Apparently, an acute process of climate change generated conditions of extreme humidity, which would even have lasted up to 300 years after the abandonment of Liangzhu by its inhabitants. The massive monsoon rains caused the overflowing of the Yangtze River and all the waterways in the region: the dams and sophisticated canals created by Chinese culture could no longer support these gigantic bodies of water, leading to the destruction of the city and forcing people to migrate.

But historical research is trying to preserve the cultural legacy of this civilization. It is known, for example, that the canals arranged in the walled city of Liangzhu made possible a irrigation system that allowed them to cultivate large agricultural areas during the four seasons of the year, throughout almost a millennium of influence in the region.

Photo– Stalagmites in caves located southwest of the excavation site show a climatic cause of the collapse of ancient Chinese Liangzhu culture. Credit: Haiwei Zhang.

