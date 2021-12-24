12/24/2021 at 7:48 PM CET

betfair

NBA: Los Angeles Lakers vs Brooklyn Nets

Is there a better plan than a Christmas feast and a great NBA game like the one that will measure the Lakers against Brooklyn? Doubt offends even the most special. Of course, it is a great plan to enjoy a duel that will face the two great candidates for the NBA ring. Brooklyn will have James Harden back for the appointment after passing the Covid-19, while the Lakers will entrust LeBron James and Rusell Westbrook for the game that many describe as an early final.

The Nets do not have a Kevin Durant available who is absent due to the Covid issue and who will reduce Brooklyn’s options for this meeting. The team coached by Steve Nash presents itself with a balance of 21 victories and nine defeats leading the Eastern Conference, while the Angelenos show a balance of 16 victories and 17 defeats ranking in sixth place in the Western Conference of the NBA. The Californians, however, are at a loss to be left out of the NBA Play-Offs after a somewhat weak start.

Both teams have notable absences because we have to add the aforementioned Durant to Anthony Davis also fundamental for this match. The power forward, one of the 75 best players in the history of the NBA, suffers from pain in his knee and will not be from the game balancing the one-on-one duel between LeBron James and James Harden. We believe that the Lakers, thanks to the home court factor and the fact of Harden’s inactivity of 15 days, have an advantage for this game, making it more than reasonable to bet on their victory at odds. [1.90] all this taking into account that they play at home.

The Californians will look for a short marker and for their defense to make a difference against a Brooklyn that should find problems to unleash in attack. That is why a score of less than 226 points in total between the two groups would seem to us that falls within the logic and trends of both groups to quota. [1.88]. We believe that the most winning bet is a Lakers win of one to 10 margin points at odds. [2.88] because with LeBron and Westbrook on board we don’t see any possible fissures for defeat.

We already know that the Christmas games are the ones that gather the most audience and those that distribute the most status among the players, so we think that there will be a great show in the form of great individual performances. We strongly encourage basketball fans not to miss out on an early NBA Finals on Christmas Day. There are few better sports plans for this big day.