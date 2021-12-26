At a sports level, this was the great Christmas party 2021 … and he answered. Fully. Phoenix Suns (current finalist) and Golden State Warriors are the two best teams of the season, Division mates and thunderously clear candidates (with permission from the Utah Jazz) to meet again in the West final. They have one regular season game left, and they will play it on March 31st. The Warriors will send 2-1 in the particular duel until then after this 107-116 that has tremendous merit and that it showed that those from the Bay have even more experience on the big stage. They are, of course, the 3.0 impulse (without Durant, with Durant, without Durant) of a legendary dynasty. And they are once again the best team in the NBA. 27-6 to 26-6 for the Suns.

For the Suns the loss is an obvious disappointment: They had not played at Christmas since 2009 (this stages their return to absolute prominence) while their rival did so for the ninth straight season (and eleventh of the last twelve). They played at home, with a playoff atmosphere in a Footprint Center that perfectly understood the depth of the night. They had won 25 of their last 27 games and had not lost to Devin Booker on the court since October. Twenty victories in a row with his great available star, right up until the night when Booker was barely Booker (13 points on 19 shots) despite the Warriors playing with broken wings: Klay Thompson has not returned yet (he is still about to be at period) and are in the COVID protocols Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole (also Damion Lee). Depleted even in the coaching staff (four coaches in protocols) the Warriors gave a tremendous lesson, the umpteenth.

Monty Williams spoke after the game of attitude, of the greatest desire of his rival. That’s something the Suns have to learn if the Warriors appear on the horizon in the playoffs, something that seems inevitable right now, although in the NBA, of course, you never know. And less with spring still so far away. Among teams of exceptional level, many times the one who imposes his will and, with it, his style of play wins. It happened to the Suns in the 2021 Finals against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks, and the same can happen to them against these Warriors who preserve the competitive armor of so many battles, many already in NBA history. In crashes like this decide details such as losses (13-9, very few for the Warriors) or attack rebound (9-12), light margins but air for the Warriors in territories that their rival should have dominated. Plus, the Suns found they still have to solve the near-mystical equation that all Warriors rivals have been trying to solve for years: how to avoid making the game a Stephen Curry feast without turning it into free food for the best shooter’s teammates. of history.

Curry, by the way, played very well. Brilliant at first and leading at the end, when Otto Porter became the hero of the night. Curry, it seems incredible, had never reached 20 points in his Christmas games and averaged 13.1 in eight played before this, in which he finished with 33 (shooting 10/27, triples 7/16), 4 rebounds and 6 assists. The Suns made him suffer, but they did not prevent (even without Klay, Wiggins, Poole…) players like Kuminga (number 7 of the last draft) and Porter from sneaking through the hole. The first, pure potential that the Warriors develop with care, defended Chris Paul with great energy and added 12 points. The second, a forward who even dreamed of being an all-star in his day and who is now a luxury in Steve Kerr’s rotation, finished with 19 points and 6 rebounds, and connected seven points in a row in the final gap: 107-109 to the final 107-116. The Suns did not score in the final three minutes, with the Warriors maxing out the pegs on a defense led as always by an exceptional Draymond Green (also in the direction) and who has found a perfect bulldog in Gary Payton II (who also added 14 points and 8 rebounds). Like father Like Son.

The Warriors, a turbine of movement without the ball, were the Warriors in a game that they dominated at the start, in which they suffered much later, as soon as Curry sat down, and that had moments of exceptional basketball level in the second half. And extreme equality and feeling that this is the key rivalry of the season. You could not ask for more. But the Suns did not find the usual points of Booker, they did not take advantage of the advantage of centimeters (something usual in the rivals of the Warriors) of DeAndre Ayton (18 + 7 but only 10 shots) and they did not get on decisive moments to the train of Chris Paul, who finished with 21 points, 6 rebounds and 8 assists.

It was a great game and it is hard to believe that no one who saw it did not wish that it was also a preview of a face to face in playofs. There is much left for that, but this Suns-Warriors had the sports jewel poster (since not media) of the crucial night of 25-D and did not disappoint. Not much less. It was a great game and the Warriors won. A phrase that we have had enough to write in recent years.

