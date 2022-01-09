01/09/2022 at 19:22 CET

The first week, except for the controversial navigation point of the first day, and that the last two stages in the motorcycle category were neutralized by the poor condition of the terrain, had no more complication than to overcome the ”traps’ that the desert held.

In this same showcase I have repeated it ad nauseam: it runs too much. The socks that are made are impressive and this has caused a flurry of incidents.

The terrain, to give you an idea, is made up of dirt and gravel tracks, mostly in a straight line, which are fully circulated. The cars, which have the speed limited to 170 km / h They exceed averages of 130 and yesterday, despite the fact that they promised us that this week would be more complicated, with sand and doubts prevailing, it was again more of the same. Everything indicates that the eighth and eleventh stages will be the really tough ones, but you no longer know what to think. The race entered a spiral of speed, a dizzying pace, which must be stopped as soon as possible. The Chilean Cornejo’s average in the seventh motorcycle stage was 134 km / h.

The terrain on which the Dakar has run up to now is free from great difficulties and, after navigating a river or an area of ​​dunes or stones, the riders can once again apply full throttle. The differences are minimal and the dangerous situations multiply. Brake as little as possible and accelerate as much as possible. Six cars arrived together at the end of the sixth stage, the last before the rest day.

I think you have to look for alternatives along the way, either inside or outside of Saudi Arabia, making an incursion into a neighboring country or entering areas of the country that now do not seem recommended. In any case, give the navigation a spin and find a way to drastically slow down.