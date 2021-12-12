“… I stop singing, until you stop clapping,” was one of the immortal bass that Don Vicente Fernández said in each of his presentations, from the monumental National Auditorium to any arena.

And as expected, none of his admirers were confirmed with two and three hours that their presentations lasted, and they applauded so as not to let the “Charro de México” finish chanting his greatest hits.

It is worth mentioning that the singer had already been hospitalized for several months for delicate health problems and yes. a clear improvement, it was this December 12 when he lost the battle at 6:15 am, but he has left a legacy that will continue in the hearts of his thousands of followers.

The singer has been hospitalized for several months with many ups and downs in his health. Photo: IG / _vicentefdez

Throughout these months, the Fernández family limited itself to launching several statements through social networks about the evolution of the singer where it was assured that recovery was very slow, but his last publication was to share the tragic news of the death of “Don Chente”.

Thousands of fans have joined in prayer that the star’s soul can rest in peace, ensuring that the last great of the ranching genre leaves, and many stay and remember each of his thousands of performances.

The Mexican star has already been in an artistic career for more than 50 years. Photo: IG / _vicentefdez

Themes like “These Jealousy”, “Here between us” and “Hermoso Cariño” were one of the songs that was most strongly chanted, but there was a theme that crowned him within his career and in the love of his thousands of followers. everyone.

Aztecazo del “Rey”

If an enclosure spoke, it would feel honored to receive the singer in its facilities, that would undoubtedly be the Colossus of Santa Úrsula, and also known as the Azteca Stadium.

A couple of years ago, the 81-year-old singer was presenting a tour that he called “El Adiós”, as he assured that he was ready to retire as a great on stage.

The singer’s health is in one of the worst stages. Photo: IG / _vicentefdez

All his presentations took place in 2015, so the interpreter decided to choose the capital’s zócalo as the winning place for the closing of his last concerts.

However, there was a presentation that to date is remembered among his followers, which his fans called the “Aztecazo”.

The actor also stood in front of approximately 85 thousand attendees, to whom he consented with his songs until the moment of the magical closing, and what better song than “The King” to say goodbye to the “King”.

Famous people appear in the Azteca and cheer the king

Throughout the presentation, the audience chanted the interpreter with songs such as “How I forget you” and “Volver Volver” were songs within the 60 hits that were played that night.

But one that marked the evening was the closing that showed why “Don Chente” is, was and will continue to be “The King”.

It was at the end of the event that the giant screens behind the interpreter began to play video of other celebrities performing the legendary theme.

Stars like Thalía, Bobby Pulido and many more who sang the song in honor of the Mexican charro, to make way for him will close the evening accompanied by his audience with the great song.

