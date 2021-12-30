12/30/2021

On at 17:33 CET

Drafting

A strong outbreak of bird flu in Israel has already killed thousands of wild cranes and forced the country’s farmers to cull hundreds of thousands of chickens. The authorities have been trying for days to contain what they consider to be the deadliest disaster to ever occur in the country’s wildlife.

The avian flu outbreak in northern Israel has already killed at least 5,200 migratory cranes, a species of high ecological value that makes landfall in this country’s wetlands on its annual trips, and it has forced farmers to slaughter more than half a million chickens on their farms, causing them heavy economic losses.

Specimens killed in Israel | free code

Uri Naveh, a senior scientist with the Israel Nature and Parks Authority, claimed earlier in the week that the situation has not yet been brought under control.

“Many of the birds are dead in the middle of the water, so it is difficult to remove them & rdquor ;, he said, alluding to the wetlands where these birds usually live.

For her part, the Minister of Environmental Protection, Tamar Zandberg, considered that this episode is “the most serious damage to wildlife that has occurred in the history of the country”. “The extent of the damage is still unknown & rdquor;he added.

Yaron Michaeli, spokesman for Lake Hula Park, where the Israeli crane population is concentrated, explained that workers are removing the bodies of dead birds as quickly as possible in fear that they could infect other species wild.

For her part, Agriculture Ministry spokeswoman Dafna Yurista said that around half a million chickens in the area are being slaughtered to prevent the disease from spreading.

Dead cranes in a wetland in Israel | fifth force

Approximately 500,000 cranes pass through Israel each year on their journey to Africa and a small amount is lagging behind, according to Michaeli. This year, some 30,000 cranes stayed in Israel in the summer.

Michaeli believes that the cranes were infected by smaller birds that had contact with farms where outbreaks of bird flu occurred.

Israeli media released photographs of workers in white suits for handling hazardous materials collecting bodies of cranes. It was found that the birds had been sick for about 10 days.

Michaeli added that the number of dead cranes seems to have stabilized in recent days.

“That’s a good sign & rdquor ;, he said. “They could be starting to get over it. We very much hope this is the case & rdquor ;.

The authorities have not found any infection from birds to humans and a monitoring device is maintained to control this eventuality.