12/11/2021 at 7:27 PM CET

In a cloud of joy after the offensive display in Friday’s European classic against Real Madrid (93-80) with an exceptional Nikola Mirotic, Barça returns to the Endesa League this Sunday with a complicated visit to the Lenovo Tenerife court at 6.30 p.m. (Let’s go) with the lesson learned from the last day.

And it is that last week the Catalans also achieved a magnificent victory in overtime on the track of the champion and Blaugrana executioner in the final Anadolu Efes to fall two days later without palliative two days later at the Palau against the best Baskonia in recent months (78-91).

“We lost the match on the plane back to Barcelona,” Sarunas Jasikevicius complained bitterly. after falling to those of Neven Spahija. In any case, he did not do it with as much insistence as on other occasions when taking into account the fatigue of his players.

The Palau surrendered to their team on Friday

| VALENTÍ ENRICH

Well, this Sunday comes another litmus test in a week with many similarities to the previous one with the aggravation that the Tenerife team led by Txus Vidorreta he is one of the best in the Endesa League and occupies the third place with only four defeats, although the last was suffered last round in extra time against BAXI Manresa (95-93).

As in recent seasons, the great references of Lenovo Tenerife are the recently recovered Georgian center Giorgi Shermadini and his two conductors, the very veteran ex-azulgrana Marcelinho Huertas and the Uruguayan Bruno Fitipaldo, one of the great sensations of the Endesa League so far.

“Barcelona is going through a good moment of play and, despite the casualties, some have found a very solid form of play, with a very large team and with a Mirotic who on Friday was stratospheric, assuming gallons along with the players who handle the ball less at the moment “said Vidorreta in the previous one.

Sanli and Mirotic embrace in the classic

| .

On the Barcelona side, Sertaç Sanli He stressed that Barça awaits “a very tough test and after a match like the classic one, it’s not easy to focus, but we have to. We have to show them from the beginning that we are here for victory. “

“They have a great squad, but I hope we know how to impose our rhythm and play our basketball, “added the pivot ahead of the crash this Sunday.

The Turk, who played his best game as a Barça player in Istanbul, also highlighted “the extraordinary atmosphere” that was experienced in Friday’s victory in the Euroleague against Real Madrid “in the best Palau that I have experienced since I arrived”.