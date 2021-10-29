10/29/2021 at 10:00 CEST

Ignacio Cabanes / Teresa Domínguez

The well-known Casitas Rosa de la Malva-rosa de València were the scene this Thursday of a new violent episode. Federico Maria Occhipinti, a 31-year-old drug addict of Italian nationality was found dead with external signs of violence lying on San Juan de Dios street. The lifeless body of the victim, who had recently come out of serving a sentence in the prison in Picassent, had blows on the lateral and occipital part of the skull.

The body was found shortly before eight in the morning in the aforementioned neighborhood of Valencia, lying between the sidewalk and the curb. Apparently, the deceased, with problems due to his drug addiction, would have gone to the Casitas Rosa precisely to buy narcotic, although it is still too early to know if the person who killed him, possibly with a blunt object, acted during a casual fight or if I was expecting it.

Agents of the Homicide group of the National Police of Valencia have taken charge of the investigations to determine authorship of this new homicide.

The coroner, in a first visual inspection, and waiting for the autopsy to be carried out today at the Institute of Legal Medicine (IML) of València, appreciated evident signs of a violent death. Upon confirming that the breach in the skull could have been caused intentionally, the investigating judge number three of Valencia was notified – in guard functions for a few minutes – who went to the scene of the crime and authorized the removal of the body once the police and forensic work had been completed.

As soon as they received the notice that there was a bloody and inert person lying in the middle of the street, agents of the National Police and the Local Police of Valencia went to the aforementioned neighborhood. An ambulance was also dispatched, whose doctor could only confirm the death of the man. Initially the identity of the victim was unknown, since he lacked documentation, but after several inquiries the Police were able to confirm that it was Federico Maria Occhipinti, a 31-year-old Italian with a history of violent crimes, including mistreatment, who had left recently from prison.

Silence among the neighborhood

No one in the neighborhood seemed to have seen or heard anything. The crime would have occurred between 5.30 and 7.00 on Thursday. “At five in the morning I was on the corner and there was no one, not the dead man, no fight, or anything”says a witness who spent half an hour in the area, frequented by drug addicts, since it is one of the black retail drug sales points in the city.

“We have heard trouble but I was sleeping the boy and I have not looked at all,” said another neighbor. Another woman indicated that at seven in the morning, upon returning from the Clinical Hospital with her son, He entered the house directly and does not really know if the deceased was already lying there in the street. Some pointed out that the man had been seen with a more common Italian compatriot in the area.