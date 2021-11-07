Facebook, now known as Goal, and its main leader, Mark Zuckerberg, they find themselves again in the eye of the hurricane. After the harsh revelations made by Frances Haugen, a former employee of the company, now some experts recommend users of iPhone that eliminate the application of their mobile phones.

A man accessing the social network Facebook from the computer

The reason of this suggestion is that Facebook has been denounced for taking over private data of users who have the application installed. The company would be using data from accelerometer as a tool to identify locations and Track to all users who have the application, knowing their activities.

Facebook surveillance could not be removed

As stated in a report that has been published in the magazine Forbes, this surveillance is apparently being carried out by Facebook, even if users decide to to avoid the advertising or remove the tracking modes location that Facebook has.

The experts who have set off the alarms after learning about this situation have been the scientists Talal Haj Bakry and Tommy mysk with the following arguments in their report: “Facebook reads accelerometer data all the time.”

The researchers write in their report that Facebook was performing tracking functions without the knowledge or approval of its users. In addition, the publication goes on to point out that the function of tracking cannot be deleted no way.

“If you don’t allow Facebook to access your location, the app can still infer your exact location only when grouping it with users who match the same vibration pattern registered by the accelerometer of your phone, “says the report.

Facebook recognizes tracking

The answer of the company in the face of such accusations has not been long in coming, and a Facebook representative made a statement to Forbes, assuring that the trace was true. Despite this, he assured that the reason for this follow-up was based on carrying out “functions such as the shake to report function and to ensure certain types of camera functions, such as panning for a 360-degree photo or for the camera. “

