10/20/2021 at 1:17 AM CEST

. / Madrid

The Argentine midfielder from Atlético de Madrid Rodrigo de Paul He highlighted after falling against Liverpool 2-3 at the Wanda Metropolitano that “an expulsion”, that of his French teammate Antoine Griezmann, and “two penalties”, the one indicated against him and the one corrected in his favor, “decided the match. “. “I don’t know if it’s right or wrong, but obviously an expulsion and two penalties decide the game“, De Paul said in statements to ‘Movistar LaLiga’.

Despite the defeat, De Paul was satisfied with the performance of the Madrid team and said that playing at that level they will not lose any more games. “Today there were two great teams that gave a great show and I am left with that, with the competition. Competing like this will be very difficult for them to beat the team,” added the Argentine midfielder.

For his part, Atlético’s Belgian winger Yannick Carrasco said that when “there is contact, the VAR does not have the right to call the referee.” Carrasco thus referred to the play in which there was a penalty by the Portuguese Diogo Jota on the Uruguayan José María Giménez that the referee corrected by looking at him on the monitor. “The referee decides to signal a penalty, there is contact, and normally when there is contact the VAR does not have the right to call the referee and that has happened tonight,” Carrasco said in statements to ‘Movistar Champions League’ after the match at the Wanda Metropolitano .

The Portuguese Joao Félix acknowledged after the defeat that the rojiblanco team “reacted” to the adverse 0-2 in the first 13 minutes, but with the expulsion of his French teammate Antoine Griezmann the duel “became difficult.” “They scored two goals, we reacted well, and then with the expulsion it became difficult,” the Portuguese striker analyzed in statements offered by the club after the Champions League match. Griezmann was sent off in the 52nd minute of the match with a direct red for a dangerous play action in which he raised his leg to reach a ball and hit Liverpool’s Brazilian striker Roberto Firmino with his boot. From then on, Atlético had to defend themselves with ten in a match that at that time was tied 2-2 and ended with a 2-3 defeat by the Egyptian penalty Mohamed Salah. “You always notice the effort, with one less you have to give a little more, we put our hearts in the field and everything, we tried but it was not the day,” said Joao Félix.

The Portuguese forward was the protagonist in the first half, starring in a great play in which he got rid of several opponents before assisting Griezmann with the goal that made it 2-2. “My football is to face, turn, one against one, look for my teammates to score a goal, that’s what I’m doing and what they ask of me. We have to continue like this to create opportunities for the team so that we can score more goals.” added the rojiblanco ‘7’.

On the other hand, Alisson Becker, Liverpool goalkeeper, said that he had a good vision of the play of Diogo Jota and José María Giménez and that he was clear that it was not a penalty. “I was sure it wasn’t a penalty. I had a good view of the play and I went straight to the referee to tell them, because sometimes they can’t see it well. The VAR review was good, that’s my opinion. With the images, you can see it better and make a better decision, “explained the goalkeeper. “It was not easy, there was a lot of pressure from the stands and from the players, but I think he made the right decision,” said Alisson.

Simeone did not say hello to Klopp

Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool coach, on Tuesday downplayed the fact that Diego Simeone, his counterpart at Atlético de Madrid, did not shake his hand at the end of the Champions League match at the Wanda Metropolitano, expressing that “he has not nothing happened “between them and advanced that in the next clash they will shake hands again. “It was a very intense game, but I don’t think they have been playing to the limit. I was going to shake his hand, I saw him go inside, but I had emotions on the surface too, just like him. nothing done. Nothing happened. I’m not very happy with my reaction either. The next time we meet we’ll shake hands. We live things very intensely, “said Klopp.

In turn, Diego Simeone also spoke of this fact: “When the game ends I always thought the same thing. If you have to win and you lose, someone else greets you with forceps, the same way backwards. And I don’t like greeting with forceps” .

The German valued that the red card in minute 55 to Antoine Griezmann is “bad luck”, but it is expulsion, at the same time that he thought that the penalty in favor of his team “was clear” and considered that the match was a “fight of true “between two great teams. “It is not easy to score two goals at Atlético in 15 minutes. Sometimes your own head can be your biggest enemy. We have not known how to control the game well, we have conceded two goals, we could have defended 1-2 better,” he commented on the wheel of press in the Metropolitan Wanda. “I understand,” Klopp continued, “that Atlético and its fans are angry with certain decisions of the referee, but the first penalty was clear and the penalty for Atlético, as I see it, was not a penalty, although I was surprised that the referee annulled it. “” As for the red card (to Griezmann), of course it’s bad luck, but it’s red. It’s a foot in my player’s face. Red cards are drawn for these things. We had to defend a lot, even with 10 players they have played very intense football. The three points are the most important, we have achieved them and it has been a great step forward, “he explained.” Today there were two teams on the field with a lot of confidence in them, in winning. Tonight has been a real fight. Nobody can win this game because they are better than the other, “continued Klopp, who insisted that he does not like Atlético’s style:” He has let us play. It is their way of playing. There are things that I like more and others less. “” But I respect very much what they do. I couldn’t do it. I am not the same person as Diego. I couldn’t play that way, but he’s been here for ten years with incredible successes. He does not play the football that I like, but they do. And I respect him very much, “he added.

For his part, Simeone warned that he is not “happy” despite the good game, because he leaves a game happy when he wins, “even playing bad, horrible or ugly”, while explaining that he has not felt harmed by the referee and revealed that Antoine Griezmann was “screwed up”. “I’m not happy. I’m happy when I win still playing bad, horrible or ugly. When we don’t win, I’m not happy, “the coach emphasized at the press conference at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium, where he remarked that he is” convinced that the team is strong. “” A team that creates four clear goal situations for Liverpool I would have to look at I don’t know how many times they had to defend as they defended today, “continued Simeone, who reviewed that his rival started” much better, with dynamics and forcefulness in the face of goal “, with a 0-2 in their favor.” Another team possibly it would have fallen apart, but the opposite happened. The team responded very well, they began to win duels, to have better possession, to attack where we knew we could hurt them, 1-2 appeared, 2-2 came, we had chances and the second half began with the clearest chance of Carrasco that the goalkeeper solves it very well again, then comes the expulsion, the penalty, the uncollected penalty, a beautiful game and two teams that want to win, “he added.

Simeone does not feel harmed by the referee: “I can protest, complain, get angry on the field, but in the same way that the referees are right and wrong, the same thing happens to us. They have the VAR, he went to see the penalty, yes he went to see it and saw that it was not a penalty … And Griezmann interpreted or warned him that it was a red action. To harm, no “. “Griezmann was screwed. Griezmann’s performance is valued only by watching the game in everything he did. How well he got on with Lemar, Joao or De Paul, how the game worked defensively … He is screwed. After the expulsion one is happy. The yellow they give to Bruges in the game with City is the same. The one from City hits him but he does not see it. It is in the interpretation of the referee and obviously this interpretation did not favor us, “he said.