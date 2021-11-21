11/21/2021 at 09:02 CET

The Visitation convent in the Badajo town of Puebla de Alcocer has become in recent decades one of the favorite spaces for the lesser kestrel (Falco naumanni). The property currently houses one of the most important colonies in the Iberian Peninsula, with at least 50 breeding pairs, according to the last census carried out. Of the 100,000 pairs of this species that existed in Spain in the nineteenth century, it went down to just 5,000 in the twentieth century.

The state of ruin of the convent, that it also has an important population of storks, has favored the species to settle in holes and mechinales created in the latest actions carried out by both the City Council and the General Directorate of Libraries, Museums and Cultural Heritage, under the supervision of the technicians of the General Directorate of Sustainability and the General Directorate of Libraries, Museums and Cultural Heritage.

The general director of Sustainability, Jesús Moreno, visited the convent, where different actions have been carried out in recent years aimed at favoring the presence of the primill kestrela, such as the restoration of a part of the convent that was included in the LIFE-Zepaurban project.

Once the LIFE-Zepaurban project is finished, the monitoring of the actions is planned, as well as the census of the colony at least in the following five years.

Currently this species is included in annex I of the Birds Directive and in the Regional Catalog of Endangered Species of Extremadura in the category of ‘Sensitive to the alteration of its habitat’, since the 2018 census shows that Extremadura’s lesser kestrel population had dropped to 40 percent since 2014. The Ministry values ​​its classification as a species “in danger of extinction”.

Ten nesting boxes will be installed in the convent

One of the next actions contemplates continuing to consolidate the different rooms of the property. This is what the City Council raises in the document that it has sent to the Ministry for Ecological Transition and Sustainability.

The text proposes the restoration of the choir for an amount close to 325,000 euros, in addition to other performances that are added to the installation of 10 nests for the species.

Some of the complementary actions are the construction of a observatory to see the specimens, the installation of information panels, a webcam for the observation of species in the area, a informative publication and the elaboration of a didactic notebook for the local educational centers.

In addition, the design and equipment of a ornithological route, the construction of ‘hide’ to photograph specimens lesser kestrel or recruitment to track the colony.

The lesser kestrel is somewhat smaller than the common kestrel (Falco tinnunculus with which inexperienced eyes are mistaken. Adults have a length of 30-35 centimeters and a wingspan of 60 to 67 centimeters. They weigh between 120 and 145 grams.

In adult plumage, the males They have a bluish-gray head, reddish-brown back and upper parts of the wings without the black spots that characterize their common relative.

On the upper part of the wings, lesser kestrel males show a variable bluish-gray spread on the large and medium-sized coverts. They have a blue-gray tail and rump without any barred. The tail shows a broad black subterminal band and a thinner, clear terminal.

Different colors according to age and gender

The wingtips of adult males, seen from above, are black (primaries). The underparts (chest and belly) are light cream-ocher in color (sometimes with a slight reddish tinge), with black spots (very fine and almost absent in some individuals, thick in others).

The underside of the wings is very light, very lightly mottled black on the undercovers, and almost no noticeable baring on the flight feathers, very light, almost white. A diffuse dark band is observed on the lower edge of the wings, especially visible at the ends.

The females they have chestnut-brown heads thickly striped longitudinally with black. The upper parts of the same chestnut brown barred, transversely or in the form of «chevrons», of black!

As in males, the wingtips, seen from above, are black (primaries). The tail is brown barred black. The rump is brown in color, although in some specimens it is greyish.

The chest and belly of females are light brown ocher, densely mottled and streaked with black. The underside of the wings shows the undercovers of the same light ocher color stained with black. Flight feathers show barred, both spotted and barred, much less dense and variegated than in female common or common kestrels.

A convent built in the 16th century

The specimens youths of both sexes they are similar to the adult females, although the barreado of the superior parts is finer in the males. In some, the tail may be bluish-gray with very faint baring, which is never the case in females.

It is possible to find, in spring and early summer, first-year males that show intermediate characters between adult and juvenile plumage, especially on the back and upper parts of the wings, where juvenile barred feathers coexist with other reddish brown without spots typical of the adult or, in the case of the coverts, already showing the bluish gray typical of the adult, the extension of both plumage (juvenile and adult) being variable.

These males may already reproduce. In fact, they often do so in that spring of their first year, sometimes with a certain delay compared to the remaining adult specimens in their colony.

The Visitation convent was founded by Francisco Fernández de Valdivieso, parish priest of the town of Puebla de Alcocer. With him, the works would begin in 1546 and end in 1585, under the supervision of his nephew Juan Fernández de Temiño. The dukes of Osuna and Béjar remained as patrons of the new foundation.

The convent remained active until the start of the Civil War. At that time it was dismantled and the nuns who inhabited it had to move, along with all their belongings – including a pictorial work by Murillo – to the convent of the neighboring town of Cabeza del Buey. The building is currently owned by the Puebla de Alcocer City Council.

Lesser Kestrel SEO / BirdLife fact sheet: https://seo.org/ave/cernicalo-primilla/

Main photo: Dûrzan