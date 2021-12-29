Intel is about to launch its 12th generation, the so-called Alder Lake, and if everything is confirmed we can say that we are facing one of the largest leaps in power seen within the sector from one year to the next.

After several generations of dominance by AMD in terms of power and efficiency, it seems that Intel has found the key to revolutionizing its processors.

This great leap is due to the change in architecture that, after almost 10 years without proposing a change, they have finally dared to play enough to revolutionize.

And since this news is not about explaining Alder Lake’s high-power, high-efficiency cores, let’s go to what brought us here: the 12th Gen is confirmed to be much more powerful than the 11th Gen.

Core i5-12400 + DDR5 16GBx2 (DDR5-4800) Core i9-11900KF + DDR4 8GBx4 (DDR4-2666) Core i5-12400: (PL1 = PL2 = MTP 117W) Single-core Turbo: 4.4GHz All-core Turbo: 4.0GHz VGA: GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Gaming X Trio 8G Cooler: MSI MAG CORELIQUID C240 Windows 11

This we have been able to know because they have leaked new benchmarks of the i5-12400, mid-range processor focused on gaming and the surprising thing is that It surpasses the previous generation flagship, the i9-11900K.

This expected Intel Core i5-12400 will have a 6-core, 12-thread design and will be comprised solely of Golden Cove (P cores, or high power). The chip will have 18 MB of L3 cache and the base clock speed will be 3 GHz and 4.6 GHz maximum.

The CPU will have a TDP of 65 W And it will be very interesting to see how these chips perform against AMD’s Ryzen 5 5600X as they are targeting the same segment. The Intel Core i5-12400 will cost 210 euros, while the F variant without integrated graphics will hit stores for 180 euros.

If we pay attention to the filtered benchmarks, the Alder Lake i5-12400 ends up being 2% faster than the Core i9-11900K on average.

And while 1440p is not the best scenario to test CPU performance in games, even with the same settings, the Core i5 chip easily ranks ahead of the flagship Rocket Lake.

The best part is that Intel’s 12th i5 is going to cost about $ 300 less than what the i9-11900K is worth right now. Without a doubt, Intel has in its hand to revolutionize the gaming sector if it contains the prices of its new generation. AMD is in trouble.