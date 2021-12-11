Sound good or bad idea? That the teams that invest the most in trying to win are the ones with the best options in the Major League Baseball draft?

Currently, the MLB draft It has a curious rule that makes it different from all other professional leagues: its draft, where the teams that do the worst have priority when choosing the players of the next generations.

And this, although it seems a good idea because in theory it helps to balance the game (giving the best future players to teams with difficulties) has caused several teams to MLB spend years and years to “rebuild”. A nefarious practice, which among those in the know is known as “tankin” and is one of the main obstacles in the negotiations between the owners and the Players Union to reach a new collective bargaining agreement.

Now, in other leagues like the NBA, the draft is by lottery, that is, the order depends on chance, which works but leaves too much to chance, is there a proposal that rewards the teams, is fair and helps raise the level of the team? show?

Yes, the analyst MLB For . Jayson Stark has one: a draft that rewards not the worst, nor the best, but those who have stayed close.

How? It has its logic, if you think about it:

Rewarding those at the top would create a very uneven league, rewarding those at the bottom fosters mediocrity, which tells us if we award the best draft picks to those who have fallen short of getting into the playoffs? Teams like the Blue Jays, Mariners, Athletics and Reds that have fallen short of entering the postseason and that with a little support could try again.

Good idea, huh? This is how you reward those who are trying and not the Orioles, who have been the first draft pick for three decades and an “eternal rebuild.” In this way, too, we would have more teams fighting the postseason and more teams trying to compete to stay with those draft players.

What do you think? We found it lovely.

Here is the original article with the proposal, an excellent idea that could also help unblock the strike negotiations on at least one issue: the famous “tankin”.