11/06/2021 at 18:09 CET

Daniel Gonzalez

Chelsea let the three points escape against Burnley (1-1) in the last minutes of the game. Those of Tuchel They failed to close the week with victory, after beating Malmö last Tuesday in the Champions League but drawing against the ‘vinotintos’.

CHE

BUR

Chelsea

E. Mendy; Christensen, Thiago Silva, Rüdiger; R. James, Kanté (Mount, 85 ‘), Jorginho, Chillwell; Barkley (Loftus-Cheek, 73 ‘), Havertz, Hudson-Odoi (Pulisic, 85’).

Burnely

Pope; Lowton, Tarkowski, Mee, Taylor; Gudmunsson (Vydra, 70 ‘), Westwood, Brownhill, McNeil; Cornet (Pieters, 88 ‘), Chris Wood (J. Rodriguez, 61’).

Goals

1-0 M.33 Havertz. 1-1 M.79 Vydra.

Referee

Andre Marriner. TA: James (77 ‘) / Westwood (68’), Cornet (77 ‘), Tarkowski (84’), Brownhill (90 ‘).

Incidents

Match corresponding to matchday 11 of the Premier League, played at Stamford Bridge.

The ‘blues’ took control of the game from the start and forced Burnley to wait for their chances on the counter. Accustomed to their system, those of Tuchel They did not stop searching the visiting area by opening the field and using the lanes of James and Chillwell. The goal that opened the can came from the right side, with a great center of James that finished Kai havertz headed, scoring his second goal of the season in the Premier. The Burnley did not have clear occasions in all the first period and the teams went to rest with 1-0 in the light.

Chelsea did not slow down in the break and kept Burnley on the ropes. The ‘blue’ fans pushed their players in search of the second goal, but despite the good game displayed, the locals were not fine in the face of goal. Pope made merit stops that, together with the mistake of those of Tuchel, allowed the ‘vinotintos’ to dream of a tie. When the game entered the last ten minutes, a good play from the visitors opened a gap in the ‘blue’ area that Vydra took the opportunity to equalize the contest. Chelsea reacted to the draw and sought to unbalance the match, but did not take advantage of their internships and the game ended with a draw.

With this result, the ‘blues’ stop their streak of 4 consecutive Premier victories, but remain leaders with 26 points, since Liverpool, who will face West Ham, have 22. Burnley, for their part, add a point in a complicated field and accumulates 8 points, still in the relegation zone.

