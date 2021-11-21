11/21/2021 at 11:29 CET

Borussia Dortmund does not lose face to the fight for the Bundesliga. Bayern’s defeat against Augsburg (2-1) opened the possibility of closing the gap with the leadership, and Marco Rose’s pupils did not miss the opportunity. Stuttgart were a more than worthy rival, seriously compromising Dortmund’s chances of scoring, but eventually the hosts prevailed by a 2-1 result.

With this victory, Borussia Dortmund now has their seventh consecutive victory at home in the Bundesliga. For the first time in the history of your clubBorussia Dortmund have won each of the first seven home games of a Bundesliga season.

The Signal-Iduna Park stands as an impregnable fortress for rivals, and the strength of the team at home allows them to add 27 points in the standings, occupying a creditable second place and placing only one point behind Bayern Munich.

Bayern let themselves be cut by those below

Bayern conceded their second defeat in the Bundesliga after losing at the WWK Arena to Augsburg (2-1), which fights not to fall to the relegation places and that I had only added two wins before facing this twelfth day.

It is the second defeat of the course in Bundesliga, after the one they suffered 1-2 against Eintracht Frankfurt on October 3 at the Allianz Arena. For the first time since March / April 2007, Bayern have lost two straight Bundesliga games against teams in the lower half of the table.