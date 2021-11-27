11/27/2021 at 05:56 CET

A indisposition at the end of his match against Roberto Quiroz, he left out of the doubles match Feliciano lopez, initially planned to partner with Marcel Granollers to dispute the third point of the match between Spain against Ecuador in the Davis Cup Finals. Feliciano “felt bad” and the captain, Sergi Bruguera, opted for Pablo Carreño to play the doubles match against the Ecuadorian team despite having previously had a tough game against Emilio Gómez.

“In principle the doubles was open depending on the results and what would have happened in the singles. The idea was for Feliciano to play, who had won in two sets. But just when it finished, Feliciano had suffered from dizziness and the doctor confirmed that he was unwell. Now he’s fine, “explained the captain of the Spanish team.” Pablo Carreño was fine and ready. The other option was Pedro Martínez but he has just arrived. Pablo has made an effort. It was important to win 3-0 to have a chance to be among the best third parties, “said Bruguera.

Carreño, on his individual duel: “At first I was nervous”

The number one of the Spanish team Pablo Carreño acknowledged that in his match against the Ecuadorian Emilio Gómez he was nervous, although later he was able to settle down and straighten out the singles duel that he won in three sets after almost three hours of play. “He has played very well the whole game. I have recovered in the second set but still he has always been there,” said Carreño.

The number one of the Spanish team underlined the good level shown by the Ecuadorian player. “He has a great level, he has shown it. It is the first time he has played in the Davis Cup Finals and he has shown that at this level he can be among the best,” he added.

For his part, Marcel Granollers underlined the importance of having managed to beat Ecuador 3-0. “It was very important to win 3-0. It cost a lot. The confrontation has gone very to the limit but the objective has been achieved. Against Russia it is going to be a very tough tie and if you cannot win you have to try to be as seconds to go. the classification “, concluded the Spanish doubles player.