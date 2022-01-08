01/08/2022 at 21:38 CET

Inter host at home Lazio from Maurizio Sarri with the aim of establishing itself in the leadership of the A series. The ‘Nerazzurri’ team ended 2021 as the most fit team of ‘Calcium’. They have seven consecutive league victories and have not lost in the domestic competition since October 16. This is his only loss so far in the A series and arrived, precisely, in front of the Lazio.

With the ex-barcelonista Peter In the starting eleven, the Roman team will try to overcome the irregularity that has characterized their season so far. 2022 did not start in the best way, with a 3-3 draw against the Empoli.

Inter, for their part, have not yet played since the turn of the year since the duel they had to face last week at Bologna It was canceled due to the numerous coronavirus outbreak on the ‘rossoblù’ side. The technician Simone Inzaghi will have of Çalhanoglu by warning and it is expected that the ex of the Barça Arthur Vidal take your place, with him also exazulgrana Alexis Sanchez forming in attack next to Lautaro Martinez.

For their part, Napoli, Barça’s rival in the Europa League, host Sampdoria at home with the intention of cutting points with respect to the leader. They need to win those of Luciano Spalletti after adding five points from the last 18 in play. It will be a special match for the captain Lorenzo Insigne, who appears for the first time before the ‘Azzurra’ fans after making his departure to Toronto FC official at the end of this season.

The Juventus, which last day drew precisely against the Naples, visit the Rome from Jose Mourinho in a direct duel for the European positions. For his part, Milan, Inter’s immediate follower, will seek to continue his streak of two consecutive victories at the stadium of the recently promoted Venice. If you win and Inter click, those of Stefano pioli they will sleep as leaders.

Probable lineups

Venice: Lezzerini; Mazzocchi, Svoboda, Ceccaroni, Haps; Cuisance, Ampadu, Busio; Arami, Henry and Okereke.

Milan: Maignan; Florenzi, Kalulu, Gabbia, Theo Hernández; Tonali, Bakayoko; Messias, Brahim Díaz, Leao; and Ibrahimovic.

Naples: Ospina; Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Juan Jesus, Ghoulam; Demme, Lobotka; Politano, Zielinski, Insigne; Mertens.

Sampdoria: Audero; Dragusin, Ferrari, Chabot, Murru; Bereszynski, Ekdal, Thorsby, Askildsen; Gabbiadini and Caputo.

Rome: Rui Patricio, Kumbulla, Smalling, Ibañez; Maitland-Niles, Cristante, Veretout, Pellegrini, Viña; Zaniolo and Abraham.

Juventus: Szczesny, Square, Rugani, De Ligt, De Sciglio; Bentancur, Locatelli; Chiesa, Dybala, Bernardeschi; Kean.

Inter: Handanovic; Skriniar, De Vrij, Bastoni; Dumfries, Vidal, Brozovic, Barella, Perisic; Alexis Sánchez and Lautaro Martínez.

Lazio: Strakosha; Hysaj, Patric, Luiz Felipe, Marusic; Milinkovic-Savic, Cataldi, Luis Alberto; Pedro, Immobile and Zaccagni.