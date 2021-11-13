11/13/2021 at 09:03 CET

A new invasive pest, of Asian origin, is hanging over the Peninsula and threatens to cause serious damage to crops. For now, it is already firmly established in Catalonia and, although it has not yet caused agricultural losses, experts fear that the damage will inevitably come. This has happened in other European countries, such as Italy, and also in the United States, where this insect causes real havoc. It is the so-called brown stink bug, Halyomorpha halys.

Although it is totally harmless to human being, constitutes a real time bomb for agriculture, since its main food is the fruits and, in addition, it is polyphagous, that is, it devours a large number of plants, it does not stick to a few in particular.

The brown stink bug was observed in Catalonia for the first time in Girona in 2016. Since then, it has spread incredibly quickly throughout the autonomous community, to the point that by the end of 2020 H. halys was already present in 163 municipalities of Catalonia.

These 163 municipalities represent no less than double those that had affected only a year before, which gives an idea of ​​the speed with which it expands. Taking into account that its presence was detected in 2016 in only three municipalities, its implementation has multiplied by 54 in the four subsequent years, according to a recent article by the scientist from the Institute for Agrifood Research and Technology (IRTA) Lucía Adriana Escudero- Colomar.

The researcher recognizes the risk that it will end up damaging crops, because “the larger the population that develops in the cities [que es donde más se la ha encontrado hasta ahora], the more likely it is to affect crops & rdquor ;, he says.

In fact, damage attributable to the plague has already been detected this year in some fruit plantations in Girona., as has also happened in the orchards of Baix Llobregat.

For this reason, the Generalitat has made a call for citizen participation to help combat this insect and monitor its evolution over the territory at all times.

The brown stink bug seems to be especially distributed in urban and coastal areas (because it is also where more citizens have reported their presence).

“The cities offer a favorable vegetation for the development of large populations of the insect, since in their streets there are planted species that are good hosts of H. halys, such as ash, maple, catalpa, ailanthus, Chinese soap tree, ficus, plane trees, rowan or dogwood. Therefore, the monitoring of their populations and control in urban environments is very important, not only to reduce the inconvenience that the entry of insects into houses can cause, but to prevent populations from growing uncontrollably and dispersing to other environments, such as the agricultural & rdquor ;, adds.

In fact, the bed bug can also impact on tourism, given its coastal and urban distribution. Apparently, “several hotels and tourist establishments have made known the presence, during the autumn, of large numbers of insects and the serious difficulties they have in controlling their presence inside the rooms & rdquor ;, points out the expert.

The implementation of a public detection program for this bed bug, the Hh Wanted, has made it possible to track its distribution with great efficiency.

Main photo: wikimedia

