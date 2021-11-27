11/27/2021 at 15:50 CET

An investigation developed from Palma has allowed the ATax Agency and the National PoliceHe, in a joint operation, intervene 4,760 kilos of hashish transported on a sailboat that was 67 miles from Cartagena (Murcia). In the operation, two people, of Bulgarian nationality, belonging to an organization dedicated to the transport by sea of ​​narcotic substances to Europe. The intervention is related to another sailboat, the ‘Phase One’, in which four tons of drugs were intervened last year.

Joint investigations of Customs Surveillance of the Tax Agency in the Balearic Islands and of groups I and II of Narcotics of the National Police concluded with the verification of the existence of thiscriminal organization and their intention to transport to our shores, by sea, a large quantity of drugs. For this they would use a sports boat type sailboat, named ‘Floriana’, with the flag of the Republic of Poland.

According to previous investigations, the boat ‘Floriana’ had in the year 2020 the name of ‘Salacia’ and the flag of the Netherlands. These investigations culminated in March 2020 with the boarding of another boat, called ‘Phase One’, with more than four tons of hashish inside.

After this operation, the investigations carried out by the investigators led to the discovery that the sailboat ‘Salacia’ I waited in the waters of Cabrera Island for the ‘Phase One’ and left the waters of the Balearic Islands heading east. These facts indicated to the investigators that said ‘flight’ was related to the apprehension of hashish and they determined the close relationship that united both vessels and their crew, who remained waiting to receive new instructions from the criminal organization.

After these events, the boat changed its name and flag, registering in Poland. Is about a common practice of criminal organizations, aimed at making investigators lose track of the boat and do not raise suspicions about their illegal acts.

However, this did not prevent the vessel from beingcontrolled and detected again upon entry into Balearic waters by officials of the Palma de Mallorca Customs Surveillance Operational Unit and the National Police, carrying out from that moment a continuous monitoring of the vessel by sea and air means.

Late on November 20, the air means of the Customs Surveillance Service confirm that Two semi-rigid boats approached the ‘Floriana’ sailboat to supply it with the drug cargo subsequently seized.

Faced with such events, the crew of the ship was immediately ordered to patrol boat ‘Abanto’ of Customs Surveillance of the Tax Agency to go to the estimated position of the sailboat for boarding and confirmation of the drug transfer.

At 02:15 hours on November 21, about 70 miles southeast of Cartagena, the prey crew of the patrol boat ‘Abanto’ boarded the sailboat ‘Floriana’, confirming that it was carrying more than 100 bales, of the usual ones to hide the resin of hashish. After that, the two crew members were arrested as allegedly responsible for a crime of smuggling and a crime against public health, and the seizure of the boat and the seized merchandise, setting the patrol boat and the sailboat towards the port of Cartagena.

After entering and judicial registration in the seized sailboat, ordered by the Instruction Court number 3 of Ibiza on guard duty, a total of 139 bundles were found with 4,760 kilos of hashish.