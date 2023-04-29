an iPhone 14 function helped rescue three people in the United States

Stephen Watts, Bridger Woods, and Jeremy Mumford are three Brigham Young University students who share a hobby: exploring mountainous areas in Utah. The trio suffered a tense moment, with their lives at risk, when they were stranded in deep water. What saved them? An Apple iPhone 14.

Although it seems like a crude advertisement, it is the great reality that these young people lived in mid-April, in the canyons of the San Rafael Swell recreational area.

During their canyoning time, they fell into deep and icy waters in the area. They were unable to get out for several hours, even suffering from hypothermic shock. In addition, due to the remoteness of the location, the group could not make calls.

“I went into hypothermic shock and started to panic and freeze. My teammates saw me and they were very worried,” Mumford said. to the local television channel KUTV.

Bridger Woods noted: “We got to that point where we couldn’t get him out, they couldn’t get me out either. We kept Jeremy above the rappel, hanging free on this bump, and that’s when we realized we were stuck.”

The SOS Emergency function of the Apple iPhone 14

But Watts had a iPhone 14. At some point he remembered that he had the Emergency SOS function via satellite, sending text messages to the authorities and sharing his location with them, according to Mumford.

“The canyon was about 500 feet deep with sheer rock walls. About every 20 minutes a satellite would line up where we were in the canyon and by holding the phone up we could get a signal. We would send text messages to 911 Emery County with it,” Mumford said.

One of the people rescued In an area of ​​Utah

A few hours later, the authorities and paramedics arrived to rescue them.

“I’ll be honest: I cried right away when I saw the helicopter there, they were like ‘hey, we see you,’” Woods said. “I just have so much gratitude for them and I wish I had met them under different circumstances, they all seem like amazing people, but again, just a huge, huge thank you.”

Apple’s Emergency SOS function for iPhone14 is still limited, as it is exclusive to the line. It is expected that at some point this will multiply, beyond the company of the manzanita.