You can now buy the latest Lidl invention for your home in the online bazaar. We are talking about this LED ceiling lamp, which has an integrated bluetooth speaker and is priced at 39.99 euros.

The Lidl catalog has all kinds of practical and curious devices for the home. Yesterday we told you about the remote-controlled robot that can bring and carry things around the house, and on other occasions we have shown you other interesting devices, such as the ironing mannequin for effortless ironing or the chair that improves your posture.

Today we are going to talk to you about a new device that Lidl has put up for sale in its online marketplace and that is very practical for rooms such as the kitchen or the bathroom. We refer to this LED ceiling light, which comes with an integrated bluetooth speaker and is sold at a price of 39.99 euros.

The LED ceiling light with bluetooth speaker from Lidl It is a very practical solution that allows you to kill two birds with one stone: on the one hand it illuminates the room, and on the other it allows you to listen to music without taking up additional space.

The ceiling lamp has a warm white light with a brightness of up to 2,200 lumens. Its intensity can be regulated using the remote control, and it is also possible to turn it off automatically by setting a timer of up to 30 minutes.

According to Lidl, this LED light is great for saving energy. It consumes 87% less electricity compared to a normal 136W bulb.

The built-in speaker has a frequency of 120 – 20,000 Hz and has bluetooth 5.0 connectivity. It can be operated with the remote control and also with the mobile.

The concept of a lamp with a built-in speaker is not new and in the market you can find numerous models that offer you similar benefits. There are alternatives that have colored lights and lighting control with the mobile phone and with voice commands.

If you are late and the Lidl model is out of stock, In Amazon you can find other LED ceiling loudspeakers at a good price:

If after taking a look you are not convinced by an alternative, you can always wait for Lidl to put it up for sale again.

