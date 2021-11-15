11/15/2021 at 8:32 PM CET

Christian ‘Hollywood’ Lohsen, MMA fighter, he suffered a spectacular injury this Friday in a training session. The boy born in Florida 26 years ago, He was hit with a knees on his testicles, which ended up causing him the loss of your left testicle, which had to be finally excised.

In his personal Instagram account, the American has expressed that “I do not recommend anyone to go through this”, in a publication that he accompanied with a photo of him just out of the operating room. The surgery went smoothly and Luchas is now in a state of recovery.

“Thanks to everyone who helped me get to the hospital. I am well at home, resting, the operation was successful. The doctor said that I will not lose testosterone or the ability to have children because of this,” he said. And he even allowed himself a bit of humor: “If I lose the other one, things will be different so, from now on, if you hit me on my testicle we are not friends,” the full text reads.

Also, many MMA stars have supported him on social media. Among them the veteran Mike perry, who wrote: “Your sacrifices will be rewarded, they have to be.” Ben saunders he sent “a lot of positivity.” “I want to thank everyone for their wishes,” thanked Lohsen, who closed with the hashtag # 1Nut2NutsDoesntMatterWillBeAChampion, which comes to mean something like “with a testicle or two, it doesn’t matter, I’ll be champion.”