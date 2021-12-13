In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

If you still do not have an oil-free fryer, it will not be for lack of economic models, some of them from a Spanish brand that is sweeping sales, Cecotec.

If you still fry with oil, you are probably running on your own, and there are already millions of people who have switched to the so-called air fryers, somewhat healthier and with similar results in many cases.

That said, the main reason oil-free fryers are successful is because they have come down a lot in price, with increasingly affordable models, such as the several that the Spanish Cecotec sells online, one of the most fryers of this type for sale.

One of the last to arrive in its catalog is the Cecofry Essential Rapid, with 2.5L capacity in your basket and an incredible price of 46 euros on Amazon and 47 euros in your own online store, in both cases with free shipping.

It has 1200W of power, enough to quickly cook any type of food, plus eight pre-configured modes that vary depending on what you want to cook.

Of course, like all fryers, you have to practice something with them before finding the exact point where you want to leave the potatoes or chicken, although the aforementioned default modes help a lot in this.

This Cecotec fryer is undoubtedly one of the cheapest, although it is not the only one, since there are other models that are also inexpensive and offer more or less similar benefits.

Whether you choose the official Cecotec store or Amazon, shipping is free wherever you are in Spain. In the case of Amazon, if you have an Amazon Prime account, you will receive it in just one day from when you place the order, one of the advantages of this subscription.

If you don’t have a Prime account, don’t worry because you can take advantage of it to sign up for the free trial month with no commitment to stay.

