01/03/2022 at 00:54 CET

.

Cruise passengers AIDAnova, in Lisbon since last December 31 due to a covid outbreak and that he planned to leave today at Canary Islands, They will be returned to their countries of origin after the company has decided not to proceed with the tour.

The captain of the Port of Lisbon, Commander Vieira Branco, announced today in a statement to the channel CNN Portugal that the passengers of this cruise, of the German company AIDAThey will be transferred tomorrow, Monday, to the Lisbon airport so that they can travel to their countries of origin.

Although he has stressed that the decision taken is not for health reasons, but for commercial reasons, this measure has been communicated after they have been registered 12 new cases of coronavirus on the ship in the last hours, so there are 64 infected, all of them asymptomatic or with mild symptomss.

“The company understood that the cruise ship in its initial form was hopelessly compromised”, for which he decided “to end the cruise and transport the nearly 3,000 passengers on board to their places of origin,” he explained.

It has not yet been specified when the cruise ship, already empty, will leave the Portuguese port, although it could be between January 4 and 5, added Viera Branco.

The ship, which arrived in the Portuguese capital on December 29 with about 4,000 people on board (including the crew), planned to leave for Madeira to see the end of the year fireworks and then head to the Canary Islands.

However, they detected a fortnight of infections among the crew in routine controls, which with the hours they went to 52, So they decided to cancel their stopover in the Portuguese archipelago and schedule their departure to Spanish territory for this Sunday.

During these days in the Portuguese capital, uninfected passengers they have been able to visit the city and those infected had been transferred to facilities on land.

In statements on December 31 to the same channel, the general director of Health of Portugal, Graça Freitas, confirmed that cases of coronavirus had been detected on the ship and that the evolution was “positive“.