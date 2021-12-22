12/21/2021

An outbreak of covid detected in Rayo Vallecano currently affects a dozen people, including players, managers and employees of the club. The statement does not specify the exact number.

“Rayo Vallecano reports that several positive cases of COVID have been detected in our Club. The medical services have already activated the necessary health protocols to control this outbreak. Those affected are already isolated. This unfortunate situation should raise awareness in order to continue taking all the measures Necessary measures, as we are already doing, for the prevention and containment of this terrible pandemic, despite the fact that some of these measures may provoke criticism from external agents and is special from the AFE. We wish all those affected a speedy and full recovery. ” , read the statement of the entity of Vallecas.

This Wednesday it is planned that tests will be carried out to know the real scope of the outbreak and take the appropriate measures, added the sources, who recalled that since the beginning of the season, extreme caution has been taken around the Rayista squad, whose first team players are the only ones who can use some facilities such as the gym of the sports city.

Rayo Vallecano has been on vacation since last Saturday afternoon and did not plan to resume training until Monday morning the 27th.

This Tuesday it was also known that the women’s League match between Levante UD and Rayo Vallecano, scheduled for Wednesday, had to be postponed after the announcement by the Madrid team of several positives for coronavirus in their squad.

Rayo Vallecano reported as soon as he knew about these positives the incidence to the Royal Spanish Football Federation, which decided to postpone the match corresponding to matchday 15 of the First Iberdrola.

Given the increase in positives and the incidence of the new variant of covid, Rayo Vallecano also had decided to suspend the training of the different teams of the quarry that are not in competition and that had been scheduled for this week before the Christmas break.