11/07/2021 at 02:13 CET

.

Nikola Jokic closed this Saturday with a double-double of 28 points and 14 rebounds his intervention in the game that the Denver Nuggets beat the Houston Rockets 95-94.

Jokic also blocked a devastating advance from Jae’Sean Tate to the basket when time was running out.

NIKOLA JOKIC SAYS NO AT THE BUZZER! @Nuggets win a thriller. pic.twitter.com/Ax3uL3FHEe – NBA (@NBA) November 6, 2021

Jokic finished with 28 points and 14 rebounds in the absence of forward Michael Porter Jr, who left the game in the first quarter with 4 minutes and 50 seconds to go. He did not return due to severe back pain.

Porter missed a fast break tackle early in the game and moved cautiously across the field. He stayed in the game for more than four minutes before leaving.

Will Barton had 15 for the Nuggets (5-4), who had only two players with double-digit scoring, while Aaron Gordon and Monte Morris each had nine.

For the Rockets (1-8), Daniel Theis had 18 points as the leading scorer.

Christian Wood had a double-double of 12 points and 17 rebounds and backup Eric Gordon also scored 12 for the Texan team.