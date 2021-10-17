Spying doesn’t just happen in movies. Although some real cases look like Hollywood scripts.

The cryptocurrencies their greatest asset is anonymous, so it is not surprising that they are massively used by criminals and spies.

The United States Department of Justice has brought to trial and made public a curious case of military espionage, worthy of a James Bond movie.

A US Navy engineer has been arrested after try to sell the plans of a nuclear submarine for about 500 moneros Virginia class that she wore on a micro SD card hidden in a peanut butter sandwich.

This guide that we have prepared with features, comparisons and best options by price range will help you choose the best SSD (both internal and external) for your device.

According to the press release of the Department of Justice, the nuclear engineer of the navy Jonathan Toebbe contacted a supposed foreign power, to sell them the plans and technical information of a nuclear submarine.

What i didn’t know is that he was actually contacting an FBI agent.

This engineer communicated with the alleged buyer through emails sent by ProtonMail.

In this exchange of messages he admitted that “the information was collected slowly and carefully over several years in the normal course of my work to avoid attracting attention and smuggling through security checks a few pages at a time.”

Jonathan Toebbe was convinced that he was negotiating with a foreign power: “Please show this message to your military intelligence agency. I think this information will be of great interest to your nation.”

When we use a smartphone, sometimes we do not realize that they could be spying on us. In this tutorial we explain how to know if someone is spying on your mobile.

This engineer, with the participation of his own wife, asked for 500 moneros for the plans, a cryptocurrency even more private and anonymous than Bitcoin, since the addresses of the transactions and the amounts are not public, they are encrypted.

A monero is trading at 236 euros, so we talk about something more than $ 110,000.

The FBI agent made a payment of $ 10,000 in moneros, and received an encrypted micro SD card inside a peanut butter sandwich.

After another payment of $ 70,000, he received a second micro SD card inside a pack of gum.

The FBI agents verified that, indeed, they were classified documents related to the plans of a nuclear submarine, and they proceeded to the arrest of Jonathan Toebbe.

A plan forged over years by this Navy engineer who will be accused of high treason and selling classified documents, which undoubtedly it will take you to spend a few years, even decades in prison.