It was in 2005, when the entertainment world in Mexico dressed in mourning after the sudden death of one of its stars, Mariana Levy, after she suffered a fatal heart attack in front of her children and husband.

And it is that Levy, had five years of marriage with José María Fernández Michel, half brother of Chantal Andere, father of her minor children, Emilio and Paula, since María is the daughter of her first marriage.

Related news

However, much controversy arose when in 2006, the businessman and widower announced his marriage to Ana Bárbara, as thousands of fans assured that he was unfaithful to Mariana, long before they died.

But the gossip could not with their relationship, so the singer was the mother figure that Mariana’s youngest children had, since the eldest was left in the care of her grandmother, Talina Fernández and her father, Ariel Padilla.

Throughout four years of marriage, the singer knew how to win the hearts of Paula and Emilio, who always saw her as a true mother, despite the divorce of the singer and the businessman in 2010.

In 2011, Ana Bárbara decided to give herself a new chance in love, so she and the singer Reyli decided to strengthen their “friendship” and had Jerónimo Barba Ugalde.

It should be noted that Potosina has always remained in contact with young Levy, as she has shared on more than one occasion the strong ties that exist between them, since they even call her “mother.”

Young people have always expressed their love for the singer. Photo: IG / paulalevy / emiliolevy

Family birthday celebration

It is no secret to anyone that the last few weeks have been truly difficult for the interpreter of “Loca”, since she tested positive for COVID-19 and had to quarantine and separate from her children.

Just at that time, her youngest son reached the age of 10, so the singer could only sing her mornings for a video call, but once recovered, she celebrated in style.

It was through her InstaStories, where the interpreter shared an image of her Jerónimo’s cake, and what attracted the most attention was the presence of the Levy brothers.

It was a very familiar celebration. Photo: IG / anabarbaramusic

Ana Bárbara uploaded a series of videos and photographs on her Instagram account, where she boasted both the arrival of those she considers to be her children, as well as details of the meeting that took place at her home located in Los Angeles, California.

“Welcome, my skinny,” wrote the singer about one of the audiovisual fragments where Paula could be seen with her brother José María Fernández Ugalde, the only child that Ana Bárbara and “El Pirru” had.

The Levys and Ana Bárbara

It should be noted that this is not the first time that the singer assures that the Levy brothers are like her children, because even Emilio continues to live with her when they are in the same city.

Therefore, the 50-year-old singer shares how she pampers young people, makes them breakfast and shares every important moment of them, despite the separation from her father.

The singer has been a true mother to the Levy brothers. Photo: IG / anabarbaramusic

Follow the Herald USA in Google news, Go ahead CLICK HERE