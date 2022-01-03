Singer Ana Bejerano, who was a singer with the Spanish group Mocedades, died after facing a battle against a delicate digestive disorder, from which she could not recover.

The interpreter, who was 60 years old, had been hospitalized since December 11 at the Urdúliz de Vizcaya Hospital, where she lost her life.

“Ana could not overcome a serious problem in the digestive system for which she was admitted on Saturday, December 11,” said her family through a statement.

They also announced that they plan a farewell funeral for Monday, January 10, at the Church of Santa Ana, which is located in the town where he was born, Las Arenas de Getxo.

Mocedades stood out for the vocal quality of its members and for their interpretive style, which led them to set foot on stages in many cities around the world. It consolidated itself as one of the musical groups with the longest trajectory in Spain.

Ana Bejerano joined the group in 1984, as a substitute for Amaya Uranga, one of the original voices since the beginnings of Mocedades, in 1967.

At 25, Bejerano managed to be accepted after surpassing more than a hundred girls who aspired to occupy the place and dreamed of being the new voice of Mocedades, after the popularity and success of the group.

Bejerano participated in three new recordings: Colores, Sobrevivremos and Íntimamente, in 1986, 1987 and 1992 respectively. Shortly after he left the group, with the idea of ​​working on new projects.

He was part of the musical group Txarango, which was founded with two of his former colleagues from Mocedades: Roberto Uranga and José Ipiña; as well as Amaya Saizar and Javier Saizar, who were members of Trigo Limpio.

However, they were not well received by the public, so several left the group, after recording their first and only album.

Only Ana Bejerano and José Ipiña remained, who recruited Luis Mateos to form Txarango Trío, with whom he dedicated himself to participating in live shows.

However, Ana Bejerano decided to accept the proposal and return to Mocedades. The intention was that he participated in the international tour that the band made to celebrate its 50 years in music.

In addition to Spain, they performed in Spanish-speaking countries, including Mexico.

In this new stage, Mocedades was recognized with the 2021 Radiolé Special Award for her career and Ana’s last performances took place on stage. Bejerano’s last show was in Seville, where his voice is remembered in the songs You are, That the world does not end, Take me or leave me, Man’s love, Where are you heart ?, Since you have left and The other Spain. With a special affection for our country, he sang Son de la Negra.