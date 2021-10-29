Some time ago the development of Ballerina, spin-off film of the saga John wick starring a murderous teacher also emerged from the Ruska Roma society. According to a new report from Deadline, Ana de Armas is in talks with Lionsgate to be the main star in the new film, something that will surely delight fans of the saga and also the actress. In the following paragraphs we discuss all the details.

Do not miss: John Wick 4: Keanu Reeves reveals details about action scenes

John Wick 3: Parabellum – 98% offers us more details about the origins of its main character. Originally called Jardani Jovanovich, Wick returned to the Ruska Roma society to make a safe passage to Morocco effective; Although the director refuses at first, she finally agrees to the request and gives John the opportunity to escape, remembering that he is being pursued by countless assassins from New York, along with an Adjudicator from the High Board.

During John’s brief stay at the academy, we observed dozens of ballet dancers, who perform in this art as part of their killer training. The protagonist of Ballerina will be a student from Ruska Roma, who will search for the murderers of her family to exact revenge. Deadline reports that Ana de Armas She is a potential candidate for the star role and the truth is that she is doing great.

We invite you to read: The Matrix: Resurrections | The cast talks about the legacy of the franchise

De Armas (famous for her appearances in films such as Blade Runner 2049 – 88% and Between Razors and Secrets – 100%) already showed us his action capabilities in No Time to Die – 83%, a film released a few weeks ago in which she plays Paloma, a Cuban agent who helps James Bond in his mission to recover the wanted Russian scientist. This role earns you extra points to become the star of Ballerina, and that’s something we definitely all want to see.

While we wait for new details on the spin-off, John Wick fans are eager to see Keanu reeves back. This role fueled his good reputation on social media and to this day continues to be a Hollywood favorite. The fourth film was inevitably delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic: shootings were postponed and the studio announced a new release date, much to the dismay of fans. But John will be back very soon with more action scenes and incredible sequences, waiting for the adventure to turn into a brutal war between hitmen that will demand the best of our protagonist.

At 56 years old, Keanu reeves He is still more than capable of playing an action hero and fans hope that he will be for a long time; Although the fifth film has not been officially confirmed, there are great chances of seeing it made in the future. Few would have imagined that the story of a murderer with a heart could go so far in the present, furthermore, the popularity of Keanu It has risen in recent years thanks to accounts of his kindness and some great public appearances.

According to IMDb, John Wick: Chapter 4 opens in theaters on May 27, 2022. Deadline’s report notes that it is not known if Keanu reeves will have a cameo in Ballerina, but boy would we like to see him team up with Ana de Armas one more time; let’s remember that they both worked together in the movies God’s daughter and Dark Side of Desire – 34%, so they have known each other for several years. At the moment no release date has been announced for Ballerina nor any tentative month for the start of filming.

You may also be interested in: Daniel Craig says Bond girls don’t exist in his movies