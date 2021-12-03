Scarlett Johansson is one of the most beloved actresses by the public, especially when it comes to having action scenes, and it is not just about admiring her as Natasha Romanoff in Black Widow – 87% or any other tape belonging to the MCU. Now that his career in this franchise is over, he still has a lot to show in other productions and continue to accumulate experience in other genres as he already did in dramatic roles with films like Jojo Rabbit – 75% or Marriage History – 98%.

For her part, Ana de Armas has also begun to excel in large productions after having participated in low-impact films such as Exposed – 5% or Lado Oscuro del Desire – 34%. His passage through Blade Runner 2049 – 88% and recently in No Time to Die – 83% have raised their image globally and everything indicates that their career will continue to gain the attention of both the public and the industry itself.

Now, the Cuban has been chosen to replace Johansson in the next original Apple TV production where he was expected to share the scene with Chris Evans. The ribbon is named Ghosted and explores romance, action and adventure under the direction of Dexter Fletcher (Rocketman – 83%); This will not be the first time that Ana and Chris will share the scene since they were already together in Entre Navajas y Secretos – 100%.

According to the information shared by Deadline, the break between the protagonist Lucy – 67% and the production was carried out in a friendly manner, and there was no type of disagreement, rather the actress’s agenda did not coincide with the beginning. of the filming of the film, which will begin its production in February of next year. The project belongs to Skydance Productions (GI Joe: Snake Eyes – 53%, Mission: Impossible – Impact – 98%).

Both Evans and De Armas also play producer and executive producer roles, along with Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick (Deadpool writers – 84% and Zombieland: Grace Shot – 84%). After Johansson left the project, it was David ellison, one of the producers, who proposed to Ana de Armas to take his place, especially taking advantage of the fact that he is already a recognized name and a face that manages to capture the public’s attention.

For next year, Ana already has some promising premieres scheduled such as Deep water, a psychological thriller where she shared the scene with Ben Affleck, as well as The gray man, where she was also Evans’ partner, as well as Ryan Gosling and the Bridgerton star – 92% Regé-Jean Page, a Netflix original tape. Some rumors have pointed to her as the main candidate to star Ballerina, one of the spin-offs of John Wick 2: A New Day to Kill – 89% who are preparing.

Do not forget that the premiere of Blonde is also pending, which could be the most important performance for her career as the unforgettable Hollywood star Marilyn Monroe. It must also be taken into account that Apple TV has lately opted for stories that have great possibilities of being part of the awards season in various categories, so it is evident that it is seeking to position itself with quite careful productions.