Ana de la Reguera demanded that Alfonso Herrara divorce | .

When a celebrity couple announces that they broke up on good terms is almost always not so true, this seems to have happened between Alfonso Herrera and Diana Vázquez, the marriage that ended and that could be the exception.

Apparently the 38-year-old actor parted from his wife This past December for a reason that until now had not been revealed, it was said that it was thanks to an agreement they had in common although a friend of the actor was the one who revealed that it was probably because she no longer had a choice.

It is being reported that Alfonso had cheated on his ex wife with Ana de la Reguera, with whom he could even formalize his relationship soon.

According to the interview made to TVNotas, this person talks about what happened, when Poncho took a release of what had ended on good terms, it seems that was not true point.

Apparently there was no love, my passion between them, of course the pandemic had a lot to do with it and also because of the work schedule they had, not to mention that there was a third in contention, Ana de la Reguera.

This famous person would have met Poncho in 2012 and they would have met again in September of this past year 2021 when their supposed new romance began.

It was in August when they began to work together on the filming of a movie called “Que Viva México”, entertainment in which they visited San Luis Potosí and had the opportunity to spend time together, something that happened almost instantly.



Poncho Herrera and Diana ended the relationship and it seems that Ana de la Reguera is an important part of this.

According to the person, he assures that he moved to the hotel where Ana was expected and although he had a separate room, he was always with her and they even stayed to sleep together, although the production was always respecting her matter.

Apparently Poncho’s wife did claim him, but since the relationship was very bad, she accepted the situation and that’s how the divorce happened.

Diana refused to give him a divorce but ended up giving in, it is even said that he was a bit complicated by the betrayal that Poncho Herrera had done to him.

That was how this situation began and it is said that perhaps they will go live together very soon, apparently he is very much in love with her, although apparently some think it is just passion, time will tell.