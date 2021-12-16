

Photo: Telemundo / Telemundo

Ana Jurka, from Telemundo tested positive for COVID-19… Through a video that the presenter of ‘En Casa con Telemundo’ uploaded to her Instagram account, the journalist confirms that both she and her family have coronavirus.

The sports journalist and presenter said that she had been on vacation for a few days, and when she showed up to work at Telemundo, before entering they did a test that gave her positive so they sent her home again.

“I’m locked up at home with COVID, it hit me like a flu, some sore throat and head that comes and goes, chills… Uncomfortable symptoms more than anything. I feel good inside everything, just something obvious down, but with enough energy to continue caring for my family.

The children are a bit brainy but praise God with the energy of a day of sweets, playing super happy. My husband somewhat weak but as always being our rock. The doctor asked us to rest as much as possible, we are checking our oxygen and temperature, and teating plenty of fluids, vitamin C and zinc. We hope God will get out of this soon, for now we are together and calm. It is the most important thing. I send you a huge hug and kiss, one of those who come without COVID for the record Stay safe people! I love them!

. The darkness is the best to improve the headache and if you accompany it with tea and a nice classic Christmas movie with your family, better. Just tell Noah this is not a party, “Jurka wrote alongside the video.”

As she herself explains in the video that we share with you at the end of the article, both she and her husband are vaccinated, so they believe that thanks to that, for now, the symptoms are of a strong flu.

Ana Jurka took the opportunity to advise everyone not to stop caring, wear your masks, keep your distance, get vaccinated and disinfected.

At the moment the journalist would be the only one infected, but Let’s remember that she herself explains that she was on vacation and when she tried to return to her work is that she discovered, through a test that Telemundo gave her, which was positive for the virus.

