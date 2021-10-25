10/25/2021

On at 21:12 CEST

While it is true that every day more empowered women do not shrink when it comes to assuming positions of responsibility, it is also true that it is not easy for opportunities to appear to occupy managerial positions, much less for the job to be recognized by all the levels. If, in addition, we transfer the concept of ‘managerial women’ to the world of sports, it is even more unusual for them to be the ‘bosses’ in the organizations.

The Directive Award is designed to leading women in the field of sports companies, institutions and organizations that surely many of them have had to demonstrate more talent, skills and knowledge than anyone else to be valued in their shit.

In this first edition of the ‘Women in Sports Woman Sport Awards’, the Board of Directors Award is awarded to Ana María Parera and María Francisca Perelló, mother and wife of Rafa Nadal respectively, and President and Secretary of the tennis player’s Foundation, who she did not doubt for a second that they were the ones who would be in charge of the institution.

Together with Rafa, they have managed to make the Foundation evolve to become a benchmark in the use of sport as a vehicle for personal and social development, taking the values ​​and learning inherent in sports practice to disadvantaged environments and groups at risk of exclusion Social.

A great expansion

The values ​​of the Rafa Nadal Foundation are very important and there are so many children who need help that both Ana María Parera and ‘Mery’ Perelló have not hesitated to extend it to different populations in Spain, with 23 centers throughout the country already. It also has a school in India.

It should also be noted that during the coronavirus pandemic the Rafa Nadal Foundation has been more active than ever and has turned to helping children and adolescents who required more attention than ever.

Ana Maria Parera: “We work on the development of people & rdquor;

Ana Maria Parera, president of the Rafa Nadal Foundation, acknowledged that his work at the Foundation is focused “on the development of people, regardless of whether they are male or female, but it is true that we have many more women than men & rdquor;

Stop, mother of the great Mallorcan tennis champion, assured that “all of us who are here are convinced that sport is fundamental for the development of people and much more from children. We have managed to consolidate four projects with more than 1000 children & rdquor ;, he explained.

Regarding the future growth of the Foundation, he said that “there is always hope to grow but let it be with a firm step because you don’t play with children & rdquor ;, he concluded.