Ana María Canseco announced this Sunday the news that has caused her the most pain. With great sorrow, he confirmed that his mother, Doña Ara, had passed away and published a message full of love, sadness and resignation to speak on the subject. “With immense sadness today we had to say goodbye to my mother, words cannot describe how much we are going to miss her,” she noted at the beginning of her publication, which she accompanied with a family photo where smiles abounded.

© @ anamariacanseco

“Ara was a being more than special! He touched an infinity of people, his charisma, smile and his advice… ”, continued Ana María about her mother, who was diagnosed with Parkinson’s a year ago with a continuous fight against the disease. “Even though her illness robbed her of many things she loved, she tried to enjoy every moment … One day at a time, we said,” recalled the TV presenter and actress.

His moving words continued to say goodbye to the woman who gave him life: “Today the pain is finally over, I know it will not be easy for those of us who are here, but she, I am sure, is at peace and in the company of someone like her who got ahead of us… We celebrate your life !!! ”. Ana María also made a very special request to her followers: “Today in the name of Ara, make a toast and live your life to the fullest.”

After making the devastating news public, Ana María received comments from friends and fans who support her at this difficult time. Among them Karla Martínez, host of Despierta América, who wrote: “Dear Anita, my prayers are with you and your family. Your mommy will always live in you. I love you so much 🙏🏼❤️ ”. Giselle Blondet added to her friend: “Anitaaa, how sorry I am 😢. I will always remember Ara fondly. Rest in peace. I send you a big hug, I love you very much. 🙌❤️ ”.

© @ anamariacanseco

“I’m very sorry Ana, it is one of the most painful events that a human being can experience, losing his mother 🙏🙏🙏🙏Praying a lot for you,” wrote Lili Estefan. Alan Tacher also joined the messages of support: “Dear Ana, I send you a huge hug … I’m very sorry ❤️”.

Full of gratitude

This Monday, after reading the beautiful words of her friends, Ana María Canseco thanked them for their support: “In these difficult moments I have felt the shelter of all their love and light. I am calm because I did the best I could to make sure that these last days she did not suffer so much to cope with her terrible illness, live from moment to moment, celebrate everything and with my stories laugh until we cry ”.

© @ anamariacanseco