Ana Obregon (66 years old) currently lives every minute intensely with his father. The deaths of his son, Álex Lequio, and of his mother, Ana Obregón Navarro, barely a year apart, they have made her see how important it is to enjoy every little moment with her loved ones -although she has always done so due to her family nature.

However, despite trying to live in the present, memories flood her very often. Sheltered in her home, where she experienced so many anecdotes and moments of happiness with her mother and son, she cannot help but remember them and share her feelings on social networks.

This Thursday at the last minute, the actress found in her most personal photo album a special snapshot in which he appears with his parents. It is about her adolescent stage, and in the image she can be seen holding a small kitten in her hands while her father and mother -one on each side- bring their faces closer to her creating a selfie full of love.

By publishing the picture on his Instagram, he has once again moved his followers with some emotional words in which he has confessed what it causes him to see snapshots of the past: “Memories. When I can no longer live my reality I open my memory drawer. How this evening with my parents when I was a happy teenager with a lot of dreams to fulfill, although later life will steal them from me. And I feel lucky because Even if I am a millionaire in pain, above all, I am a millionaire in beautiful memories and in all the moments that I have dedicated to the people I love. “

The actress emphasizes the pain that still exists in her heart after losing the two great pillars of her life. But its message does not stop there. Ana wanted to dedicate this post to her mother, who died five months ago: “Mom, I thought you would like to remember that sunset with the love of your life and your daughter who love you infinite. From where you are … “.

Although his son Álex was not present in the photograph -because at the time it was taken he did not even exist-, once again, Obregón has had his only offspring very present and has accompanied his message with the hashtag #alessforever he never gives up in honor of his favorite young fighter.

Your painful reflection

Last Sunday, October 24, the actress shared with her 822,000 followers one of your most personal thoughts by means of a new post on your Instagram profile.

Ana Obregón, in an image shared on her social networks with which she made her deepest pain known. RRSS

García Obregón chose a photograph in which he posed standing up against a tree, while the rays of the sun caressed his serious and thoughtful face. Along with the serene image, the actress wrote some lines full of pain: “I don’t know what hurts me more, if the sadness of knowing that you are not here … or the loneliness that reminds me that you will never return. #alessforever “.

Once again, Ana moved her loyal fans who sent her all their love and encouragement to move on with her life without forgetting that she has two important people who are taking care of her wherever she goes.

