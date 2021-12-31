

Ana Obregón.

Photo: Ana Obregón / Courtesy

Tonight we will not be able to see her in the traditional farewell to the year and the reception of the new one at La Puerta del Sol, in Madrid … Ana Obregón confirms that she tested positive for COVID-19.

Through her social networks, the beloved actress and presenter communicated the following:

“I am very sorry to have to inform you that I have tested positive for Covid and I will not be able to be at Puerta del Sol saying goodbye to the year with all of you as I would have liked. Tell you that I’m fine, at home, as if it were a super strong cold thanks to the vaccines. This variant flies, it is everywhere. Someone tells you that he has not left his house every Christmas and yet I have taken it.

What saddens me the most is not being able to be on that balcony of Puerta del Sol to thank you all from my heart for the support and immense love that I have received all this year through the networks, in the media and on the street. I encourage you to take The Grapes at @rtve with my beloved @anneigartiburu and Petrus Jacob, because my heart will be there with you.

Thanks to @rubenhernandezcostura_ for his golden hands and because he had made me a wonderful dress that I will save for next year. And thanks to @rabatjewellery for her stunning jewelry that I will also be wearing next year, ”she wrote.

For Spain, it is a tradition to say goodbye and welcome the year by listening to Ana Obregón’s count, but like millions of people in the world, he is a victim of the new wave and most contagious of all, Omicron.

At the end of 2021, another difficult year for Obregón, the second without his son, Alessandro lequioLet us remember that he died at the age of 27, after a long fight against cancer, the beloved actress says goodbye with these words and a count of different images through the years of the special classic:

“I can’t think of a better way to thank all the messages of affection that I have received these days than to share with you some of the moments I have lived saying goodbye to the year from Puerta del Sol in @rtve. Always with the best companions, from the teacher Joaquin Prat, to my dear Ramontxu, and to my adored @anneigartiburu

I feel fine I can not deny that very sad and alone. But all that is not the fault of COVID, it is life that sometimes punishes you too much . And yet I do not lose hope … At the end of the day ‘hope is the only thing we have left when we have lost EVERYTHING’“.

