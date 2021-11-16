Related news

Alex Lequio He has become the protagonist of his mother’s social networks. Since he passed away on May 13, 2020, Ana Obregon (66 years) has dedicated countless tributes that have shocked his thousands of followers. The last one, shared the night this Monday, November 15.

“Take care of what you want, it is very expensive to lose what is priceless“The actress wrote on her Instagram account along with a tender snapshot that is part of Álex’s childhood. The photograph shows Ana Obregón holding the deceased businessman in her arms, who was then a baby and looked like her , a style in red. To end her post, the biologist shared one of her wishes. Referring to the present, she said: “May love be the next pandemic“As usual, he accompanied his publication with the hashtag that has served to tag all his images and those of Alessandro Lequio (61) since his son passed away: #alessforever.

In just a few minutes, the publication generated hundreds of reactions from his followers, who have once again dedicated emotionally to him. messages of support and affection. Those of some well-known faces of our country stand out, such as Tamara Beanie (34) or the designer Alejandro de Miguel.

Ana Obregón posted this snapshot two days after a year and a half since Alex’s death, a date marked on his calendar that he also recalled on his Instagram profile. Last Saturday, November 13, the actress resorted to the heartbreaking poem by José Luis Borges, titled Tell me. “Aless. Tell me, please, where you are not, where can I not be your absence, where can I try to live without remembering you and where to remember you without hurting me. PS: Someday I will ask for your permission to be born again. Someday … my son, “he wrote next to a beautiful photograph that showed the complicity between mother and son.

Despite the time that has elapsed, the pain has not diminished. However, Ana Obregón he is trying to take his life back. As shown in her social networks, the actress has found the strength to return to the routine and face new projects. Recently, he recorded RTVE’s Christmas promotion and, together with Boris Izaguirre (56), is preparing the Telepasión program, which will come out on Christmas Eve. Each of her steps, as she herself has commented, are accompanied by the memory of Álex Lequio.

“I never thought that I could dance and act again, not even leave my house, but someone from somewhere sends me infinite forces“Ana Obregón wrote a little over two weeks ago, after revealing her new professional adventure.

