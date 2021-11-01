Related news

One more time, Ana Obregon (66 years old) has taken to his social networks to remember his son, Alex Lequio, who passed away on May 13, 2020 after a long battle with cancer. On this occasion, coinciding with All Saints’ Day, the actress has paid tribute to him with a series of unpublished snapshots that were captured during the businessman’s childhood.

“Since you were little you loved Halloween, You have been a bunny, Superman, Batman, Power Ranger … “, the biologist began writing in her publication, in which she shows some of the costumes Álex wore when he was a child. Broken with pain, Ana Obregón continued her text with a bittersweet memory that lingers in his memory. “Your last Halloween two years ago you created the first Halloween party for pets. You were so excited that you organized it from the hospital receiving that poison called chemo“, has expressed the artist, who He also wanted to dedicate a few words to his mother, Ana Obregón Navarro, who died last May and who poses with the businessman in the last photograph of the album.

“Today my heart goes out to all the people who have lost a loved one. But today is not our day, it is their day, for those who are not here and they left our universe stained with blood. Today I will bring you flowers like every day since you left, and mom too, “Ana Obregón has confessed in her heartbreaking publication, shared hours before the Day of the All Souls is celebrated.” I know you’re not there, but … what else can a mother do who wants to be close to her child“added the actress to end this moving publication.

In a few minutes and, as usual, the presenter has received hundreds of reactions from her followers, who in the last two years have shown her all their love and support. The one of his ex-partner and Álex’s father stands out, Alessandro Lequio (61), who has commented: “I adore that photo.” Also striking are the messages of other national faces known as Boris Izaguirre (56), Eva Gonzalez (40) or Alba Carrillo (35).

Ana Obregón has also paid tribute to her son and mother through her stories, where she has posted the same snapshot of both, accompanied by the following: “Mom and Aless, the two loves of my life“.

Since both lost their lives, Ana Obregón has not stopped remembering them publicly through emotional messages that have moved her followers. Above all, those he dedicates to Álex Lequio, who in the last year and a half has become the protagonist of his parents’ Instagram. Both the actress and the collaborator of The Ana Rosa program usually mention their son with endless images that show moments from his childhood and youth. All these, accompanied by the hashtag that describes his snapshots since the businessman said goodbye forever: #AlessForever.

This Monday, November 1, in fact, Alessandro Lequio has also posted a photograph of his son which, from what he implies, is part of a magazine clipping. The snapshot shows a teenage Alex skiing in Zermatt, a community in southern Switzerland.

