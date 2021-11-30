Ana Parra / Instagram Ana Parra owns heart-stopping abs

Ana Parra is synonymous with strength, dedication, discipline, beauty, simplicity, work and has also proven to be an excellent model, worthy of appearing in the catalogs of the most famous designers in the world.

But while the day comes when the fans of the beautiful Colombian can see her shine even more in the world of modeling, the former contestant of the fifth season of EXATLON shared a photo on her Instagram that is stealing praise from all sides.

In the image, which we share here from Ana Parra’s social network, and which was taken by Daniel Miranda, the former member of the Blues team can be seen, looking as if she were one of the most famous and beautiful Victoria’s Secret models.

Ana appears dressed in a top-type bra that displayed her attributes, which she accompanied with a denim shorts, which reveals part of her underwear and her figure of steel. The cherry on the cake, which made her look like a little angel, in addition to her eyes, her loose hair and makeup, was the background of the photo, captured on top of a tree, doing a kind of pirouette.

The former EXATLON United States competitor used the image as an excuse to send a thoughtful message, where she referred to the power of decision-making.

“Life is full of decisions, whenever you can, choose those that make you happier 😁”, was the comment with which the athlete accompanied her publication. “@Danielmirandafoto #photooftheday #photoshoot #picoftheday #beautiful #beauty #cute #nature #me #instaphoto #latina #colombiana #girl”.

The image immediately unleashed all kinds of compliments and comments from fans, among those who assured that Ana has everything to be a VS angel, to those who commented that she should launch herself into higher heights in the world of modeling, in addition to sports.

A few weeks ago, the Colombian beauty enchanted her loyal followers with a video in which she wanted her fans to know a little more about her, beyond her role as a high-performance athlete.

The former beauty queen shared six things few knew about her.

“Here are some things about me that you surely did not know ☺️💋”, Ana Parra mentioned as an opening to her confessions, which included revealing that she invests in the stock market and receives money for her work as an influencer and entrepreneur model and that her favorite music is Christian and electronic.

The model also said she was a “very spiritual” person, a lover of “meditating and reading”, and someone who “does not eat spicy for anything in the world”.

About her personality, the former EXATLON contestant also said: “I’m almost always very quiet and serious.”

