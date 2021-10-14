Ana Parra / Instagram Ana Parra celebrated her birthday with the greatest luxuries

Ana Parra not only gave a lesson during her time at EXATLON United States, about what it means to be a high-performance athlete driven by excellence, discipline and perseverance, but she also won the affection of the public, on behalf of her simplicity and that warm and humble personality, with which she has left many teachings among those who follow her.

And this time, the Colombian model celebrated her 26th birthday, thanking for how lucky and blessed she has been in life, declaring herself ‘a woman with a tremendous fortune’, not in matters of money, but of love and affection on the part of his family and friends, who have become the richest of his treasures.

The former Colombian beauty queen posted an emotional video on her Instagram, in which she boasted of the people she loves and where she included several wonderful moments that have been present in her life in her last year of life, including her time at EXATLON, and He thanked life and God for all that he has given him.

“Life surprises me with things that I never imagine, but that I thank with my whole soul ❤️”, was the comment on Instagram, with which the civil engineer accompanied the clip celebrating her birthday, titled “for one more year of life: Thank you ”, where she was seen dressed in a satin suit while holding colored balloons. “Thank you life for one more year of happiness 🥳”.

But beyond the beautiful video and her inspiring birthday message, Ana Parra took a few seconds to reflect on the luxuries she has in her life that make her feel like a woman with a fortune that is not even listed on Forbes. they manage to measure and that they are the greatest wealth of his life.

“What is Luxury? They made us believe that luxury was the rare, the expensive, the exclusive, everything that seemed unattainable. Now we realize that luxury was those little things that we did not know how to value.

Luxury is being healthy. Luxury is not stepping on the hospital. Luxury is going out and breathing without masks. Luxury is getting together with all your family and friends. Laughter is luxury, ”Ana stressed on her Instagram, putting more than one to reflect. “Luxury is hugs and kisses. Luxury is the privilege of loving and being alive. All this is a luxury and we did not know it. Who agrees with me? 🙋🏻‍♀️✨ ”.

Ana’s words immediately penetrated her fans, who considered that these are undoubtedly the best luxuries you can have, and congratulated the athlete, not only for her birthday, but for many of those luxuries with which she was able to celebrate. His date.

Even several of her friends from reality show on Ana’s networks to congratulate her on her day, and to second her words.

“Many congratulations 🥳🥳 amen to those words! Let there be many more! ”, Commented Denisse Novoa.

Also, Nicole Díaz said: “Happy birthday Ana🎉🥳 I wish you the best birthday and remember you are a warrior❤️ I send you a hug and blessings !!”, while Dave Sappelt added: “Happy birthday Ana! I hope you have been smiling all day and continue to do so all your life .. Greetings for one more year 🍻💯🔥🤙🏽❤️ ”.

Tell us what you think of Anita Parra’s reflection on the true luxuries that make a person rich.

Exatlon United States Now Same ↓

More Exatlón United States

Loading more stories