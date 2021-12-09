Ana Parra / Instagram Ana Parra tired of being a warrior of hard battles?

Ana Parra is a true warrior in the best sense of the word, as she demonstrated with her participation in the fifth season of EXATLON United States, where she was about to become the champion.

But it seems that the beautiful Colombian wants a break in the midst of so many things she has had to face in the last year, including the injury she suffered to her nose in the semifinal of the Telemundo reality show, and how she has been involved in projects without stop, want a “break.”

This was assured by the Colombian, through a funny TikTok video shared on her Instagram, where she made a proposal to God to give her about four weeks of free time and no longer put her to face hard battles.

“A long time ago I did not upload these little things 😜”, was the comment with which Ana accompanied the funny clip, where she is appreciated in an attitude of prayer and trying to “negotiate” the benefit she is requesting.

“God, it’s me again… what else? How is everything?. I came here to thank you. I’m not going to ask you for money this time. I know that you give your worst battles to your best warriors, and I am, but see, grateful for that trust placed ”, Ana Parra is heard saying in the clip, with a marked Colombian accent, before launching herself to make her petition.

“But I suggest you have a month-long vacation, a relief, a division of loads. I have some candidates who are warrior warriors, so I do not know, I am pending. You will tell me anything, “concluded the former EXATLON athlete.

As expected, the followers of the athlete did not take long to react to the publication of the civil engineer, and while many laughed at the graceful exit of the young woman, others praised her beauty and even made jokes.

“How good that you give thanks 🙏 to the all-powerful beauty❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️”, “😍😍😍🌹🌹🌹😘😘😘 I only ask for health, well-being and the best for you wherever you are”, and “Don’t you Does your husband give money ??? hahaha ”, commented some fans.

“For something I adore your accent Anita 😍 The Colombian is special and sensual 🎶🎶🎶 Thank you beautiful and alive 🇨🇴🇨🇴🇨🇴” and “Beautiful you see yourself praying”, said others.

The video of the model has been rolling since she posted it on social media, and so far it has achieved more than 5,000 views.

In another message full of inspiration, with which the Colombian showed off her harmonious figure, Ana said: “It doesn’t matter how slow you go as long as you never stop 🐛🦋

Happy candlelight day to all 🕯✨🕯 ”.

Exatlon United States Now Same ↓

More Exatlon United States

Loading more stories