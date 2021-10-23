Exatlon United States / Instagram Ana Parra stole the hearts of EXATLON viewers

Ana Parra never ceases to amaze her thousands of fans after having become known throughout the United States and in other corners of the planet with her participation in the fifth season of EXATLON. And this time the overwhelming Colombian caused a tremendous stir on social networks, after sharing a video in which she is heard singing a musical theme in defense of women, which made more than one user think that the model might be looking to earn a space In the music’s world.

In the clip, posted by Ana Parra on her Instagram, the former beauty queen is heard chanting the song “Ella”, which sends a message of empowerment to those women who were not valued by their partners, which generated a tsunami of comments and reactions.

“This goes for many 😉 understand! time heals and it is better to be alone than in bad company 💪🏻 “, said Ana Parra, sending her message of encouragement and support to those who are struggling with unhealthy relationships.

“How about my gifts of” making myself the one I sing 😂 “, added Anita, showing that she was not the voice of the video, but that it was the Colombian singer Pitizion.

Despite her clarification, the majority of fans of the former EXATLON athlete ignored those lines and believed that the video was a taste of the athlete from an eventual musical work and all kinds of supportive phrases rained down on her. “New career”.

“Hello beautiful, you sing well… .❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ I wish you success in life …… .. you are very pretty”, “Come on my Anita and jump into singing here we support you 👏👏👏 😍 💙🙌 It was super for you ”,“ Divine… the contract partner jiji 😂😍😍💙🔥🔥🔥🔥🙏🙏 ”, and“ You have a talent for everything Ana omg that cute 😍😘❤️💐 ”, were some of the reactions that jumped in the social network of Colombia before his alleged “sung”.

Check out the original theme here:

Play

Pitizion – EllaMusic video by Pitizion performing Ella. © 2019 UMG Recordings, Inc. vevo.ly/Lwu1UW2019-07-05T04:00:02Z

“How beautiful you sing, happy Friday beautiful🔥👏”, “as always beautiful ❤️❤️ my beautiful little girl ❤️❤️❤️❤️”, “Ana Parra you are number 1 beautiful beautiful 😘🥰🥰🥰😘😘” and “It’s your voice really Ana?? Sounds like that to me .. You have a voice for the song eh! 👏🏻👏🏻😉😉 ”, added other followers of the young woman.

Ana also took advantage of her power in the networks to send another message to her fans, in which she especially referred to women and asked them to learn to recognize the unique beauty that each has and give it that value.

“You! The one who is reading this. You are valuable, strong and beautiful, do not be afraid to show the world what you are. If you love yourself, respect yourself and truly believe the flying that you have, the whole world will love. ❤️ Radiate light ✨ ”, said the adorable influencer.

Exatlon United States Now Same ↓

More Exatlon United States

Loading more stories