Ana Parra / Instagram Ana Parra is happy to return to the Exatlon arenas

A few hours ago Chuy Almada had shed light on the future of Ana Parra, after congratulating her on her Instagram and telling her to “break her” in the arenas.

And although initially fans of the Colombian thought that it could be a clue about the return of the athlete to the 2022 season of Exatlon United States, this Friday it was confirmed that the model returned to the “fiercest competition on the planet”, but from Mexico .

The news was revealed on her Instagram by the former member of the Blue team, who this time, wearing a yellow shirt, revealed that she is in EXATLON Mexico, and that she is competing in a team from her country against the Aztecs.

“I can’t be happier and more content to return to exatlon, a new experience, alongside great teammates 🇨🇴 and great rivals 🇲🇽; I hope to leave all of myself in each circuit and I hope to have the support of everyone 💪 @exatlonmx ”, commented the swimwear designer on her social network. “You can see it on tv azteca uno O in the links of these girls on twitch: https://m.twitch.tv/andrea_alvarez_tv and https://m.twitch.tv/estephaniar&rdquo ;.

The videos shared by the athlete on her Instagram account caused a lot of emotion among the young woman’s fans, who were excited to see her again in the arenas.

“I am very happy to return to the exatlon arenas and this time I represent my Colombia. Do not miss the best battles of Colombia 🇨🇴 vs Mexico 🇲🇽

@exatlonmx ”, added Ana Parra in her announcement.

And showing that she is a warrior from the beginning, and that she has all the physical and mental qualities, as well as a lot of discipline, to be successful in her new challenge, Ana started on the right foot, as she won her first circuit in her first test against Thalía, of the Mexican team.

“This first point achieved brought me very nice memories of @exatlonestadosunidos, I hope there will be many more points that I can achieve in @exatlonmx and bring many victories to my team 🇨🇴”, said Ana on her Instagram, when talking about her first victory . “🙏 I hope to continue counting on everyone’s support 🥰”.

The comments of his fans were immediate and more than one is eager to follow in his footsteps in Exatlón México.

“What emotion !!!”, “Much warrior success”, “I want to see it … How in the USA ??”, and “Anita come back? What a cool partner. We are glad, beauty 😍😍😍💙💙🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🙌🙌 ”, were some of the comments made by the athlete’s followers.

“I’m from Mexico, but I would like you to win your duel with forcefulness💁🏽‍♂️💯” and “Come on mommy, you can. We are going to hit it with verraquera (strength), with all Anita k chevere to see you competing again. Good luck. Infinite blessings 🙏🏽🍀☘️😇🤗🍀☘️🙏🏽 ”, were two other messages for Ana.

