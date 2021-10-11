Exatlon United States / Instagram Ana Parra

Since the fifth season of EXATLON United States ended, Ana Parra has focused on her modeling career, and within that facet she has been promoting her Amar y Palma line of swimwear, full of designs for all styles of women.

And although for the Colombian model, her time on the Telemundo reality show has been, in her own words, “one of the best experiences” of her entire life, and she has wanted to treasure in her memories and in her heart the memories that she left behind. her participation in EXATLON, the Colombian wanted to have a nice gesture with her loyal fans and is giving away something that has enormous sentimental value for her.

The former member of the Contending team announced on her social networks that she wants some of her followers to keep their shirts and other clothes that she used in EXATLON, so she is launching a contest on her Instagram.

The high-performance athlete, mentioning that many of her fans had requested it, chose to raffle off her clothes from the Telemundo contest and is causing a furor with a contest on her social network, where she is also advertising her swimsuits.

“✨ GIVEAWAY ✨ 💙 My dear Exatlon family 💙 Many asked for it, many waited for it and here I bring it to you. If you want to participate, go to this same post at @amarypalma_swimwear and follow the instructions 🤩 ”, commented Anita Parra, who shared the link to apply for the raffle, which we share here. “#Competition #contest #free #freegiveaways #giveaway #giveawayalbum #giveawayalert #giveawaycontest #giveawaycontestmalaysia #giveaways #giveawaytime #giveawayusa #giveawaywinner #win ⁣ # raffle #sorteoespecial #exmanausapar #exatlon #tealon #teamanaespecial #exmanaparlon #exatlon.

The raffle promoted by the Colombian has caused so much expectation among the followers of the Telemundo program, that the followers of Ana Parra could not help but express their desire to be able to keep the garments.

“Giveaway… I buy all the tickets. Ana my girlfriend “,” I like the two shirts “, and” I want to win “, were some of the messages generated by the announcement of the contestant of the Blues.

After leaving the competition due to force majeure, due to an injury suffered in the semifinal, which left a blow to the nose and neck, Ana Parra revealed that although not having reached the final it hurt, she assumed that impasse with much tranquility, understanding that you cannot interfere with divine plans.

“I am very aware that Diosito has a plan for everyone. For everyone, even if you are not very in agreement with Him. Even if you say at this moment: ‘why are these things happening?’, ‘Why are you doing this to me, my god? But at some point you are going to be aware or you are going to know why things happened not to go against God’s plans, His timing is always perfect, so, and if there is really something, you have to be positive and grateful. ”, Commented the athlete. “That’s the phrase I always have: ‘thank you, thank you for everything that happens in your life, from the moment you open your eyes until you go to bed'”.

“Thank God it was only muscular and that is something I am grateful for, because the neck is something completely delicate, and then nothing. Thank God that was not grown up ”, concluded the model, who is also a civil engineer.

Exatlon United States Now Same ↓

More Exatlon United States

Loading more stories