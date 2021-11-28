Ana Parra / Instagram Ana Parra confesses what she eats for breakfast to maintain her figure

It took seven months in the arenas of the fifth season of EXATLON United States for Ana Parra to become, not only an applauded and outstanding athlete, but also a celebrity on social networks.

This is how the beautiful Colombian, after leaving the Telemundo reality show, due to a nose injury, is followed by a battalion of loyal fans, who do not miss any of their steps. Ana Parra’s fans are always reacting to the photos and videos that the athlete shares on her Instagram. as well as his inspirational comments.

And this time it is a photograph published by the Colombian that is giving people talk, not only because of the beauty of the young woman, which is obvious, but also because of the volume that her lips have in the image.

In the “selfie” -type photograph, the former beauty queen can be seen staring at the camera, with long false eyelashes and marked eyebrows, which enhance the strength of her gaze, but it is her lips that steal the attention.

For some fans of civil engineering, who are currently back in the arena of competitions, participating in EXATLON Mexico, the photo would show that the athlete may have had some kind of cosmetic retouching in her mouth, something that is not confirmed by she herself.

Some went further and stated that Ana Parra’s lips look as if some type of collagen or “fillers” had been applied to give a fuller appearance, but that is not confirmed either.

The defenders of the athlete assured that she has always had full lips and there were no shortage of those who stated that the impression that Ana Parra’s mouth gives in that photo is an effect of light or makeup, and even others said that it may be a filter.

Retouch or not, the truth is that Ana Parra looks majestic and is always very connected with her loyal followers, who in addition to praising her beauty, applaud her calm and simple personality.

Ana shared another image in which she boasted of her beautiful figure, with which she took the opportunity to send a message to those who follow her.

“Life is full of decisions…. Whenever you can, choose the ones that make you happier ”, mentioned the model, who on her return to EXATLON is defending the shirt of the Colombian team against the Mexicans.

Look at some old and current photos of Ana Parra and tell us if you think she had any surgery on her lips, or if she really was a product of her natural beauty.

